LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana softball team placed two student-athletes on the 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I All-Central Region Team.
The Sun Belt Player of the Year Ciara Bryan and Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Summer Ellyson earned first-team honors for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The NFCA’s all-region awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third team selections. NFCA member coaches from each respective region voted on the teams.
Bryan and Ellyson are now eligible for selection to the 2021 NFCA Division I All-America team which will be announced on Wednesday, June 2.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have had at least one player on an all-region team in every year that awards have been distributed dating back to 1988.
Softball adds transfer
Another transfer from a Power 5 conference is coming to Lafayette.
Texas A&M infielder Jourdyn Campbell announced on social media on Wednesday that she was transferring to the University of Louisiana to play softball for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Campbell wrote, “I’d like to proudly announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Louisiana!! Excited to see what my new journey has in store!”
Campbell started 26 games and batted .329 for the Aggies during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. Campbell— a prep star at Channelview High School in Texas — had a more limited role this season as she recorded just five hits in 35 at bats.
Campbell continues a trend of Power 5 players transferring to play for Gerry Glasco, which includes Ciara Bryan (Georgia), Allissa Dalton (Oklahoma) and former pitcher Megan Kleist (Oregon).
All-SBC honors for track
The Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field had 18 team members earn All-Sun Belt Conference honors, including seven first-team honorees.
SBC champions Juliette Smith (Women’s Heptathlon) and Claire Meyers (Women’s Javelin) were first-team honorees on the women’s side.
Nathan Fergusson (400-M hurdles), Trejun Jones (4x100-meter relay), Terroll Jolla (4x100-meter relay), Jamhad Booth (4x100-meter relay) and Brock Appiah (4x100-meter relay) were selected to the men’s team.
The Ragin’ Cajuns placed nine on the second team highlighted by six freshmen - Kiana Foster, Kennedy London, Ta’La Spates, Serenity Rogers, Osayi Omorodion and Maria Bienvenu. Also named to the second team were women’s high jump standout Frankie Griffin along with men’s athletes John Joseph and Yves Cherubin.
Obdarius Ware (Men’s Long Jump) and Cole Courtois (Men’s Pole Vault) each earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for Louisiana.