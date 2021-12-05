LAFAYETTE — Levi Lewis sat there in disbelief.
Louisiana’s senior quarterback and team captain may have been wearing the official Sun Belt Conference Champions apparel, and holding the coveted SBC Championship Game MVP belt, he still couldn’t believe what had taken place on Cajun Field.
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns had just defeated Appalachian State 24-16 to win its first outright SBC championship.
“It still hadn’t hit me yet,” said Lewis, who had 253 total yards and scored two touchdowns to take MVP honors. “This is kind of like another game to me. It hadn’t hit me yet even though I’ve played in multiple championships, but this one right here is different.
“I might go home and just go cry,” Lewis added. “I don’t want anyone to see me cry right now, but this one is just a little bit different. It’s been a long time coming to win this championship.”
Emotion was not in short supply Saturday night.
Not only did the Ragin’ Cajuns win the conference championship, in front of 31,014 passionate vermilion and white fans, it was also the farewell game for Billy Napier. The fourth-year coach, who won 40 games in four years, is leaving Sunday to take over as the coach at the University of Florida.
“Today is about our team,” Napier said. “It’s a significant accomplishment for a lot of people. In college football, it takes hundreds of people. Some have a big role, some have a small role, but they all contribute to the team.”
Louisiana (12-1, 9-0 SBC) scored on their opening drive needing only nine plays to go 85 yards. Lewis completed 4-of-5 passes for 73 yards on the opening drive, including a key 35-yard pass to former Catholic High star Peter LeBlanc.
The Ragin’ Cajuns capped the drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Michael Jefferson.
“That play to Mike, blitz zero,” Lewis said. “Time was running out and I tried to fix the protection. Mike got open. The O-line held their own and Mike got open. He made it easy on me.”
Louisiana’s offense was stagnant on the next two drives, totaling minus seven yards, but then got back on the scoreboard in the second quarter. The Ragin’ Cajuns needed less than two minutes to go 92 yards as Lewis scored on a 56-yard touchdown run — the longest rush of his record-breaking career.
While Lewis guided the Ragin’ Cajuns to a pair of touchdown drives, Louisiana’s defense was suffocating App State’s high-powered offense. The Mountaineers were held to a mere 39 yards on their first four possessions.
“We just couldn’t get into a rhythm that we were used to,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “We had to do a better job of being able to run the football when they played two-deep safeties. If we couldn’t run the ball in that look, it was going to be a long day and it was.”
App State did manage to score on its fifth drive after running back Camerun Peoples took a handoff and made one cut for a 43-yard touchdown run.
Louisiana responded with a scoring drive before halftime.
Lewis found LeBlanc down the right sideline for a 30-yard completion which placed the ball at the 24-yard line. With only a few seconds left on the clock, Louisiana sent out Nate Synder for the 33-yard field goal attempt which he made.
The Ragin’ Cajuns held a 17-7 lead at halftime.
Appalachian State (10-3, 7-2 SBC) opened up the third quarter with a methodical 15-play, 57-yard drive that chewed up 6:54. The Mountaineers drive stalled and were forced to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Chandler Staton.
Louisiana extended its lead with a lengthy drive of their own as the Ragin’ Cajuns put together a seven-play, 72-yard touchdown drive. After completing back-to-back passes to Errol Rogers, the drive was capped with a stellar 35-yard touchdown run by Emani Bailey.
“Every time when give him the ball, you better try to get him down,” Lewis said of Bailey. “If he gets loose, he’s going to get to yelling. If he gets to yelling, you don’t want that. When Emani gets going, he gets going and he’s hard to stop.”
App State produced one final scoring drive late in the fourth as Chase Brice connected with Thomas Hennigan for a 24-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point pass play was no good as Louisiana’s defensive line disrupted Brice’s attempt.
Louisiana then sealed the win on defense.
After a strip sack fumble (which was recovered by former Catholic High star Zi’Yon Hill) was overturned as an incomplete pass, the Ragin’ Cajuns defense got the ball back for good as linebacker Chauncey Manac stripped Brice and recovered the fumble. The play was reviewed and confirmed.
“Coach Nape prepared us for a situation like that,” Hill said of the final defensive stand. “It’s adversity. When adversity strikes, it’s who’s going to conquer it. We were prepared for the moment.”