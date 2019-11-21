Quiet Henry sets CHS career rushing mark

In head football coach Brent Indest’s offense, one player usually doesn’t get the chance to rack rushing yards because of the philosophy of spreading the ball around to take advantage of what the defense gives up trying to defend it.
That’s not to say that a running back won’t do well — for the past three seasons, there have been at least two backs that have rushed for more than 1,000 yards for CHS — there usually isn’t ample opportunity to roll up some big numbers in a career.
So it makes what senior running back Tray Henry did two weeks ago even more amazing.
Henry set the career rushing mark for Catholic High and now has more than 3,500 yards for his career, which has at least one more game as the Panthers head to Crowley Friday night for the Division III quarterfinals against long-time nemesis Notre Dame.
“That’s something that’s not easy to do in my system because we spread the ball out so much,” Indest said. “It shows that his body of work over the past four years has been incredible.
“He played a lot as a freshman in mop up time. It’s a testament to his versatility and that fact that he hasn’t been injured.”
Indest explained Henry’s versatility with the fact that has a sophomore, Henry was moved around a lot in the offense playing wingback and fullback.
“He’s a solid player,” the CHS coach said. “He stuck with it and before you know it — boom — he has 3,500 yards and averages more than eight yards a carry for his career, which is incredible.”
And it’s not only the fact that he runs the ball, Henry is also a touchdown machine, scoring a school record 57 touchdowns over his four years.
The CHS coach explained just what makes Henry so valuable.
“Tray doesn’t do one thing unbelievably but he does a lot of things well,” Indest said. “He’s shifty, he runs with good power, he runs with good vision and he runs with speed.
“That makes him a complete back.”
And Indest said that Henry had one other specialty that works in his favor.
“Outside of Peter LeBlanc, Henry had the best hands on the team last year, He can catch the ball and at the next level he can play receiver as well as running back.”
Probably the game that best shows what Henry is capable of was last season’s Division III semifinal against Country Day.
Henry finished with more than 150 yards rushing in the Catholic High win, but it was the fact that he kept plowing through the Country Day defense every time he got the ball, especially in the second half when Country Day tried everything to stop him and couldn’t.
“That was probably his breakout game and not many really noticed because Trey Amos had such a great night as well,” Indest said.
As for the CHS senior, he gives all the credit to what he’s accomplished to his offensive line.
“Without them and their blocking, I never would have had a chance to get to this level,” Henry said, “They open the holes for me and I just run through them.”
Henry added that he never knew that he was closing in on a record until Indest told him.
“It never dawned on me and I never really thought about it,” Henry said. “I was just happy to get in the game and play.”
In his career, Henry has one one state championship and was runnerup a second time. Now that his career is winding down, he gets another shot at Notre Dame and another chance to win that second state championship.
“That’s how I would like to go out, with another state championship in football,” he said.