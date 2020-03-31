For New Iberia Senior High baseball and softball teams, the suspension of high school sports two weeks ago put the brakes on what in one case was a terrific start and in the other case, a coach seeing her team starting to put it together.
Coach Chad Menard and NISH baseball were off to an incredible start. The Jackets were 10-2 overall and had posted wins against playoff teams Notre Dame, Central, and Kinder.
Even the two losses, while disappointing, were against noted baseball powers Dunham and Breaux Bridge and both losses were by one run.
The Jackets were turned into an offensive machine. NISH had scored 10 or more runs six times in its first 12 games. Including three times in its last four games before the suspension.
In addition, the pitching staff, led by senior aces Chipper and Dustin Menard, had held teams to three or fewer runs in eight of 12 games.
NISH had even moved as high as third in the Class 5A power rankings.
For a team that struggled in 2019, 2020 was looking like it had the potential to be a special year for the Jackets.
“It was looking good for us,” NISH baseball coach Chad Menard said. “Three of our players were hitting more than .400. Dustin was 4 or 5 and 0 and Chipper was 3 or 4 and 0 and pounding the zone.
“We were taking great approaches at the plate and were hitting well over .300 as a team and we were stealing three or four bases a game and playing great defense.
“Some of the games we played we didn't even make an error. Everybody was buying in whether it as a bunt, or stealing a base or throwing a pitch in a certain spot. We were playing a quality schedule against good teams.
“It was really hard for me to find anything wrong at that point. It was unfortunate that it had to stop the way it did.”
When the season stopped, NISH was in the middle a good stretch of games.
The Jackets were headed to Erath on the Tuesday, then were playing host to its own tournament with Catholic High and Beau Chene and then the opening of District 3-5A play against Comeaux.
By the time this week's games against Lafayette High and Acadiana came around, NISH could have been sporting a 17-2 record and sitting atop the power rankings heading into this weekend's game against perennial playoff power Acadiana High.
But the fight against the spread of novel coronavirus brought the season to a screeching halt and no one knows if it's finished for good or if there is a chance it could start up again.
“The only thing that it really hurts, and it's the same for everybody, is the fact that the season stopped,” Menard said. “I think the players got to see the fruits of their labors and seeing them playing as one and the fact that a solid offseason carried over into the season.
“They got to see what the process was like and what successful teams do to prepare to win games. That was a big positive and that's a big takeaway regardless of whether we start again or not.
“The people that it hurts to most is the senior class of 2020, who are getting a raw deal with this situation.
“As a program, I don't think the stoppage hurts. About the only problem I see is that the JV (junior varsity) aren't getting the reps.”
Ever the optimist, Menard is holding our hope that the season will pick up against at one point.
“The LHSAA has said consistently that it's possible to extend the season into June,” Menard said. “I'd like to think that it will happen and the season will start again and the kids will get to play and the seniors will finish out their season.”
On the softball side, Coach Mitzi Lalande's Lady Jackets had fought off a sluggish start and had pulled off a couple of impressive wins as her team was coming together for the stretch runs of the season.
While the Lady Jackets were 6-9 overall and 1-3 in district play, NISH has pulled off some big wins and Lalande was seeing something different in her team.
“We really were starting to come together and play some solid softball,” the long-time NISH softball coach said. “We came out flat early in the season and I expected a lot.
“We didn't have any seniors and I expected that we would take up where we left off. But there were a couple of growing pains early in the season and we lost a couple of game that I thought we should have taken care of, but then we go and win this playing until midnight in the freezing cold game that we made this incredible comeback.”
Down by 10 runs in the bottom of the seventh against Sacred Heart in the St. Thomas More Tournament, NISH scored 10 runs to tie the game and then won the game 16-15 in ninth inning.
“It was an epic, epic come from behind win,” Lalande said. “We were down 13-3 in the bottom of the seventh and scored a couple of runs and I thought at least it looks a little better on paper.
“Then we get two out and I thought at least we weren't 10-run ruled. And then we just start hitting the ball and the next thing I know is that it was 13-13.
“We were just so pumped that we played so well and came back from such a big deficit.”
After that, NISH played a couple of teams tough and had a couple of very close losses before pulling off two more impressive wins.
The Lady Jacket beat Acadiana High for the first time in 11 tries, almost 10 years, and then the ultimate win, beating Notre Dame, which hadn't lost a game in almost two years, 8-6.
“Those two wins showed me that this team was coming together in a big way and we had the potential to do some very good things the rest of thy way,” Lalande said. “It's just bad that the stoppage really took that away. We were starting to hit our potential.”
The stoppage so far has taken out a good chunk of the district schedule and even if the team comes back the Monday after Easter, there will be one week left in the regular season before playoffs begin.
Like others, Lalande has hopes that the season will come back and be extended into June.
“Even if we come back, it's going to take everyone at least two weeks to get back into playing,” the NISH coach said. “Hopefully it cane be done, just so the seniors get their moment and enjoy their final games. I would hate to see it end the way it did.”