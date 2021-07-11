It’s hard to tell who is more excited these days. Is it Shane LeLeux, who has trained Olympian Morgann LeLeux Romero for most of her life?
Or is it Shane LeLeux, father of Morgann LeLeux Romero, who saw the dream she shared with her family come to fruition a couple of weeks ago by earning a spot as a pole vaulter on the U.S. Olympic Team?
Maybe both Shane LeLeuxs are equally excited. And not just because Morgann is headed to the Tokyo Olympics, but Shane is headed there as well, so not only coach, but dad as well, can see his daughter compete.
“I’m going to Tokyo,” LeLeux said. “I got the official email where I got the travel visa to get on the plane. I now have two apps on my phone where they are tracking me and I will be rooming with the United State coaching staff but I’ll have to play for it.
“But I’m in!”
Being a part of the U.S. coaching staff will have some small perks for the coach.
“I’ll be able to get into the stadium for coaching purposes and I’m also going to have access to the training facility so I can get practice in with her,” he said.
But with the COVID pandemic still raging world-wide the Japanese government has basically shut down any hope of sightseeing.
“It’s kind of funny in that it’s called a station and we are only allowed in and out for practice and competition so it’s not like I’m going to see Tokyo,” LeLeux said.
“I can’t go shopping, I can’t mix with the population, I can’t go sightseeing. It’s basically going to do a job and I’m only allowed out for the job.”
LeLeux also added that even for food, he’s subject to eating at the hotel or the performance center.
When it comes to the job, LeLeux originally heard that he was only going to have one practice with his daughter on July 30, then the semifinals on Aug. 2 and if she made the finals that would be Aug. 5.
“Originally I thought that I was going to get out of the hotel for three days,” LeLeux said. “But it’s looking like I will have access to Morgann every day at the training facility.
“I won’t be able to see her at the hotel or the village that she’s staying in.”
In the end, with all the restrictions, it really is a business trip.
“We’re going to be there for 12 days,” LeLeux said. “But we’re not just going there to wear the uniform of the USA, we’re going to go for a medal. It may not be gold but silver or bronze is just as good to me as gold.”
LeLeux has been training his daughter in the pole vault since she was 10 years old. The results to this point speak for themselves. LeLeux Romero won 10 high school pole vault state titles (indoor and outdoor); she won an SEC Indoor title; she won a Sun Belt Conference Outdoor title; she competed and placed at the NCAA meet; she’s competef for the USA in the World Junior Olympics; she was the alternate on the 2016 Rio Olympic Team; and now she’s reached her lifelong dream of competing in the Olympic Games.
LeLeux has been there just about every step of the way.
“Pole vaulting for me has been a passion, a hobby, and I’ve turned it into a business,” he said. “Now as a business person, I can say I’ve coached an Olympian.
“But as a coach I’m still the same person. I’m going to be just as hard on Morgann as I am on the 13-year old I’m training now.
“But how I train Morgann is a little different because I’ve had her every day of her life except when she went to Georgia. I’ve been able to follow my passion but in in the end I really don’t know how to feel about her making the Olympics or what it’s going to do for the business. I’m excited, yes, because it’s something that we’ve chased for many years as a family and it’s finally happened. But outside of that, I’m not really sure how to think or react.”
Now that he has trained and coached an Olympian, does LeLeux feel that his methods will change?
“No,” he said. “My methods are my methods, and they nor I are going to change. I coached dozens of athletes that have signed scholarships, I’ve got a bunch of state titles (71 total indoor and outdoor combined), a couple of national titles and now I have an Olympian. You don’t fix what’s not broken.
“That being said, I’m always ready and willing to learn. We brought in different coaches to help Morgann during this quest and I’ve learned from them to make me a better coach. I’m an old dog but I can learn new things to help me be a better coach. The program we have here won’t change, but I can always learn to be better at implementing it. And who knows, there might be another Olympian out there who will benefit from it.”