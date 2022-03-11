The Lady Panthers softball team struggled on both sides of the ball during their home contest against Iota on Wednesday. Unable to score a single run and walking a combined 11 batters, the Catholic High team suffered from a combination of inexperience and inattention in their 21-0 loss.
Starting pitcher Mia Poirier struggled early in the game, but eventually found her rhythm as she pitched six innings with 12 strikeouts.
Head coach Nelda Pontiff credits Poirier’s youth with her slow start to the game.
“She’s young, she’s a sophomore, so I think the nerves get to her,” Pontiff said. “Normally, she can take the mound with total command, but today she was a little shaky in the beginning. I tried to make her work through it and she looked like she was finally starting to get her rhythm going.”
The Lady Panthers were able to hold Iota to just three runs going into the sixth inning, but Pontiff said that the opposition was able to find their pitches and make the Catholic High team pay.
“We held them until the sixth inning and then they started teeing off of her, so I tried to make a change,” she said. “My senior, Bailey (Mire), isn’t really a pitcher. She does the best that she can and I have to throw her sometimes, but she’s a middle infielder and outfielder. My freshman pitcher, Emma Hamner, gets in her head. She’s young but we’re trying to work it out of them. Until that sixth inning, it was a great game.”
It wasn’t just poor pitching that Catholic High had to contend with. Despite 27 attempts at bat, the Lady Panthers were unable to score a single run against Iota, only having six hits all game. According to Pontiff, the struggle to score is just more of the same this season.
“We’ve been struggling at the plate,” she said. “It’s like we get into a rhythm and then we fall out. I’ve been trying to work different mental approaches with them, I just don’t know. They weren’t even laying down the bunts. Hopefully Friday will be better and the weather will hold off for us so we can play against Erath in the tournament and hopefully we can capitalize and come back stronger.”
Pontiff credits the inexperience of the team for the struggles they faced on Wednesday, adding that injuries also played a part.
“We’re very young, we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores and we also have a lot of injuries right now. I had to pull some eighth graders up (to cover for injured players). You have to do what you can do when you have a young squad.”
One bright spot on an otherwise dreary night was starting catcher Riley White, who began the night with a triple and put in a strong shift defensively.
“Riley had a great game,” Pontiff said. “Defensively, she did her job, I couldn’t ask for a better performance. If I had to give somebody the ‘player of the game’, it would be her.”
Catholic High are now 3-9 this season, but Pontiff explained that her team can benefit from these early season games as they look to prepare for district play.
“I’m trying to prepare them for district, that’s the goal,” she said. “These games, of course we want to win, but for me it’s all about mentally preparing them for district. If we can do well in district, we’ll be alright.”