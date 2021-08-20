Preseason ranking no big deal in the long run, Napier says

LAFAYETTE — For the first time in program history, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will begin a season ranked in the Preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The poll was released on Monday and the Ragin’ Cajuns came in at No. 23. That comes less than a week after the program was ranked No. 23 in the Preseason USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll.
So how does fourth-year head coach Billy Napier feel about his program earning national recognition?
“I think it is pretty insignificant relative to what happens this season,” Napier said during Monday’s weekly press conference. “We are going to have 12 opportunities in the regular season to prove ourselves one week at a time.
“I do think it is humbling,” Napier added. “I think it says that people respect what you are doing, what you have done in the past and maybe what you are capable of doing in the future. It is just that. It is just potential.”
BACKUP QB RACE
Who is going to back up Levi Lewis?
That is one of the more intriguing questions yet to be answered during fall camp for the Ragin’ Cajuns. The battle between redshirt freshman Chandler Fields and transfer Ben Woolridge continues to heat up.
“It is a very heated competition,” Napier said. “Both guys did some good things in the scrimmage and also there are some areas where they can do better.”
In the past two seasons, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Fields has appeared in five games completing 3-of-3 passes for 16 yards.
The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Woolridge — a Fresno State transfer — completed 12-of-28 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown in two seasons for the Bulldogs.
With just over two weeks remaining before the season opener at University of Texas, Napier isn’t ready to make a decision yet on who the backup will be but this week could change his mind.
“We definitely don’t have to make that decision today,” Napier added. “We got another good week here in front of us and certainly a big week for both of those young men.”
FUMBLING ISSUES
Napier was pleased by true freshman running back Montrell Johnson’s performance in the first scrimmage, singling out the former De La Salle star by stating “I thought he was very effective as a runner.”
That doesn’t mean that the Ragin’ Cajuns head coach was still not disappointed by the amount of times the ball hit the turf by the entire running back group.
“We did put the ball on the ground a couple of times which is very uncharastic of our running back group,” Napier said. “That’s something that we definitely need to shore up and make a focal point here next week.”
MORE WATCH LISTS
Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis, defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey, linebacker Chauncey Manac, safety Percy Butler and offensive lineman Max Mitchell have been named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.
The 73rd Senior Bowl game is scheduled for February 5th at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
Lewis also picked up another watch list honor on Thursday as he was selected to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. Lewis is one of 63 quarterbacks placed on the list.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“We tried to be relatively simple, so we can evaluate the personnel. It’s not necessarily about scheme, more who can block and tackle and throw and catch, who can communicate without a coach standing behind the drill.” — Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier on the approach to the 145-play first scrimmage of camp.