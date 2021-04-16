Later today, the LHSAA will release the softball brackets for all non-select classes and select divisions with the first round of playoff games set to be played by Monday and the semifinals and finals set for April 30 and May 1 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
The 2021 softball regular season ended Wednesday and several area teams are in line for a spot in the postseason.
In Class 5A, New Iberia Senior High finished with a 9-16 record. On Tuesday that placed the Lady Jackets 31st in the latest, unofficial power rankings.
The top 32 teams get in the non-select playoffs and at 31, NISH would get in and be on the road at the No. 2 seed in the opening round.
The last pre-playoff seedings had West Monroe (25-2) second, with St. Amant (23-2) the top seed in Class 5A.
In Class 4A, Westgate (7-14) is the 28th seed and would travel to the No. 5 seed, which was North Vermilion (18-7) in the penultimate power rankings.
In Class 3A, Erath (11-13) is the 23rd seed and would be on the road in the first round against the No. 10 seed, currently Pine Prairie (10-9).
Also in Class 3A, St. Martinville (3-18) is 34th in the power rankings and would not qualify for postseason play.
In Class 2A, Loreauville (20-8) is seventh in the power rankings, the highest seed on any of the Teche Area teams.
In the first round of the playoffs, the Lady Tigers would play host to the No. 26-seeded team, currently North Caddo (5-14). As a top eight seed, barring an upset, the Lady Tigers would be at home for the first two rounds but would be on the road in the quarterfinal round, unless the No. 2 seed would be eliminated from the playoffs, in which case LHS would be at home for the quarterfinals.
The Delcambre Lady Panthers (16-20) are currently 20th in the power rankings in Class 2A. If they would finish in that position, Delcambre would be on the road in the first round against the No. 13 seed team, currently Pine High, which is located in Franklinton.
Also in Class 2A, West St. Mary (1-10), Franklin (2-11) and Jeanerette (0-11) are 34th, 37th and 40th, respectively, in the power rankings and are not expected to be in the postseason.
In Class A, Centerville (7-9) is eighth in the power rankings and would play host to the 25th seed, currently Homer. If, as has been forecast, a number of Class A teams may opt out of the playoffs, the Lady Bulldogs could get a first-round bye.
In select school Division II, Catholic High (11-15) is currently eighth in the power rankings. If that holds, the Lady Panthers would play host to the 9th seed in the first round, currently District 7-2A rival Ascension Episcopal (15-9).
In select Division IV, Highland Baptist (9-4) is 15th in the power rankings and would be on the road in the first round against the No. 2 seed, currently Calvary Baptist (21-6).
Hanson (11-12) is 16th in the power rankings and would be on the road in the opening round against the top-seed, currently Catholic High of Pointe Coupee (20-6), if the seedings hold for the final, official power rankings.
Power rankings are subject to change and teams may elect to opt out of the playoffs before the final pairings are announced, usually around noon.