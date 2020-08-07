Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine let LHSAA member schools know Wednesday that the Louisiana high school football season will start no earlier than Oct. 8, and that’s got Teche Area coaches adjusting their preseason plans again as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect athletics and life in general around the country.
The season had been scheduled to start two weeks before that, and the first two games of the season will not be made up, Bonine said in the memo. Plans are for an eight-game schedule, though that could be adjusted to seven games or six games if needed, in order to allow state championship games to be played in December in the Superdome in New Orleans.
Loreauville High School head football coach Terry Martin said he’s fielded numerous phone calls and texts wondering what the change means for schools and players.
The head of the coaches’ association sent out a questionnaire asking if coaches wanted a seven-game season with a 32-game playoff bracket, or a guaranteed eight-game season with a 16-team bracket. In that 16-team bracket option, teams left out of the playoffs would have the option to play in a “bowl” game after the season, Martin said.
“There’s thoughts for each,” he said. “With all the current worries we have about this virus and injuries, if it’s not the playoffs, is it even worth doing, in my opinion. You play to get in the playoffs. My initial thought on that is, last year we were a 20 seed. We beat the 13 and then beat the 4 seed. In this format, if we play eight games, we don’t even make the playoffs. Every year, somebody makes a run that’s not expected to make a run, just because you start playing better at the end of the year, whether it’s because you learn more what’s involved or things just start clicking. I think that teaches the kids kind of what life’s all about. We might struggle early on, may not do as well as we’d like early on, but boy, if we can just start playing right at the end we can just get in, and if we get in we have a shot.”
Highland Baptist head coach Rick Hutson said most people are planning for an eight game schedule — a 16-team bracket is what Class A would have anyway so that wouldn’t affect Highland — but he knows that’s not set in stone. One proposal he’s heard is for one year to have the select schools in the same playoff as non-select schools again.
“Like Mr. Bonine says in just about every memo he sends out, this is a fluid situation, and things can change,” Hutson said.
Martin is hopeful that there will be some sort of legitimate playoff season that gives everyone a chance to play a little bit more.
For now, one of the big concerns for coaches is not wearing the players out in the extended workup to the season’s start.
“Our plan is just to continue the summer routine — keep them coming in the morning, because it’s a little bit cooler in the morning, and still not grind it out, because every coach I’ve talked to now is extremely worried about not only wearing them out physically, but wearing them out mentally. By the time you get to the end of summer, they’re chomping at the bits. They’re ready to start, they’re ready for some real football. Now you’re looking at almost another two months.”
Hutson said the change means his program is working as though it’s late June or early July right now, relative to the starting date.
“The big concern I have right now is you definitely don’t want to burn them out because you can’t have eight weeks of football practice before you play anybody,” Hutson said. “We’re going to kind of throttle it back a little bit more for the next two or three weeks, and then try to ramp it up on a normal schedule as we get near the first game.”
Hutson had hoped for a start a week or two earlier, but anticipated the season would be pushed back some.
Some coaches have discussed giving players time off. One of the issues is there’s always a natural stopping point, at the end of spring, at the end of summer work and at the end of fall camp.
“At the end of spring, they’ve got enough,” Martin said. “I think it’s kind of going to be a delicate balance, because you’ve got to worry about acclimation, obviously, with the heat, but not wearing them out mentally from doing the same old thing.”
Getting into helmets starting Monday changes things up some, but there’s still no contact allowed.
“Right now one of the things that Bonine put out is that he’s going to petition that if we get into Phase 3, whether it’s 14 days or 21 days, whatever it’s going to be , to petition that if we get through two weeks and it’s going to be okay, to allow contact,” Martin said. “We can’t have full contact under the current guidelines until Phase 3.”
That’s already a touchy subject, as other nearby states like Mississippi, Texas, Georgia and Florida aren’t using any phase guidelines, simply going straight into work for the season.
“They may get to where they start playing, and they have to shut down immediately,” Martin said. “Saying you’re going to do it and actually do it is two totally different things with this virus we’re dealing with. We can have the best of intentions but it never happens.”
Dates for fall scrimmages and jamborees are to be determined, according to what the LHSAA sent out. With a school the size of Loreauville, he said, there almost needs to be some sort of shortened or modified game format such as a scrimmage with another team or a jamboree to make sure players are getting to the point they need to be in order to be in the right shape for a full game.
Martin expects there to be recommendations to have some sort of either scrimmage or jamboree before getting into full games. Iberia Parish coaches have already discussed possible jamboree implications and preparations, including holding a jamboree at multiple sites in order to keep from having too many people — both fans and players — in the same place, though for now everyone is still playing things by ear.
“One of the biggest things since I’ve been in Loreauville, that week one game is brutal, even if you have a scrimmage and a jamboree,” he said. “When you have so many guys going both ways, it’s really tough on those kids to play week one, four quarters. I can’t imagine what it would be like if we went just from practice to trying to do that.”
That internal clock that most veteran coaches have is thrown off by this year’s uncertainties.
“We all know, right now, this is what we should be doing, but you can’t,” he said. “It really throws everything off.”
For instance, though he’s counted back from the new start of the season, but not knowing whether there will be a scrimmage, a jamboree, both, or neither means he doesn’t know exactly when he should get his team started on full live contact. Usually he starts that the week before the scrimmage.
“I’m not going four weeks of full contact,” Martin said. “Hopefully we can get some direction on ‘this is what we’re doing,’ provided everything stays good with the phases, you are having a jamboree or a scrimmage, and then you can backtrack. Until then, it doesn’t matter what we’re playing. I’ve sent out at least two, maybe three, calendars to my (players’) parents, and then I have to scrap it.”
“That’s the hardest thing I’ve had to adjust to, I really do” Hutson said. “I had a kid who couldn’t be at our practice yesterday, and your first reaction is, ‘you need to be here, you need to be here.’ And then I asked myself, if this was the middle of June, how upset would I be about this? That’s kind of where we are. And it’s really going to be strange for us because we’re starting school next week.”
That might make it easier for schools that don’t start until after Labor Day, because the internal calendar says that a few weeks after Labor Day is the start of the season.
In the grand scheme of things, the push of the start of the season back a few weeks is fairly minor compared to everything that’s going on in the world, Hutson said.
Having the spring seasons end early because of the coronavirus was tough for the senior athletes, Hutson said, so he hopes the seniors this year get to play their fall sports.
“But it sure would be nice to have some normalcy, and that’s what I hope,” he said. “I just hope we get to play this year. That’s all I want to say, I just he we can play this year. I know we’ve got a group of kids that have worked and worked and worked and this is their senior year, and they definitely want to finish out their high school sports with some good memories.”