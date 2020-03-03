DELCAMBRE — The Delcambre Lady Panthers continued their torrid start to the softball season by topping Highland Baptist 10-0 at home on Monday. The middle of the lineup was especially effective vs. Highland with Baleigh Trahan, Rhen Broussard and Lauren Dooley combining to go 6-of-7 with five RBIs and six runs scored.
The number two hitter, Alexis Rogers, was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for Delcambre (5-1), which won in five innings.
“Alexis Rogers is probably the head of our team,” DHS head coach Keith Morgan said. “She started two years for me at second base and was supposed to be at third this year.
“Now she’s going to be catching. She and Baleigh Trahan are our two leaders. Both are seniors.”
Paige Myers held Highland (2-3) to two hits and struck out seven while walking none.
“Both our pitchers are juniors with Paige Myers and Kaylin Scott,” Morgan said. “Both have been throwing well. Paige is 4-1.
“KK just started throwing more the past couple of weeks. She’s an outfielder that we converted to pitcher, and she’s doing well. We needed a backup pitcher.”
HBCS pitcher Ava Armentor was able to cool off Delcambre freshman Madison Hyatt, who entered the game hitting .700.
Hyatt, who went 0-for-3 on Monday, is one of several Lady Panthers with potent power.
“We hit four homers last year and we’ve hit seven through the preseason and so far this season,” Morgan said. “We have a bunch of girls swinging the bat, and it’s anywhere in the lineup.
“You’re talking anywhere from 3, 5, 7 to 8 in the order. In the last six games, we’ve scored 74 runs. We’re just struggling a little bit with our defense.”
The only loss for DHS came at the hands of Class 4A Vandebilt Catholic, and the Lady Panthers own wins over two 5A and two 3A programs.
“I play everybody bigger than us,” Morgan said. “Highland called and asked and asked, so we put them on the schedule.
“But we normally don’t play smaller schools until district. We want to play 4A and 5A teams that are as good as us if not better.”
Last year, Delcambre went 16-13 and reached the second round of the 2A playoffs before encountering top-seeded Many.
“This group can go as high as they want,” Morgan said. “We have a group that’s really good offensively. Some of those players don’t fit in the lineup for defense.
“If we put our best defensive team out there, we’re missing a couple of bats in the lineup. We started our better defensive team tonight and hoped we didn’t need our sticks. If we needed our sticks, we could have used them later in the game to pinch-hit or to re-arrange the lineup.”
Almost everything has gone right for Morgan and his team at this early stage of the season.
“So far, we’ve looked like geniuses out there,” he said. “Every time we make a change in the lineup, it has worked out for us.”
HBCS, which posted a 12-9 mark in 2019, finished 17th in Division IV - just one spot from a playoff berth.
Last weekend, Maggie Mitchell, Rylee Guthrie and Armentor had huge outings in the Lady Bears’ 16-6 win over St. Martinville.
Mitchell (3-for-5, two runs scored) drove in five, Guthrie was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, and Armentor was 3-for-5 and scored three runs.