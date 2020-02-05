Points were difficult to come by for Catholic High in a 51-35 loss at home to Ascension Episcopal in District 7-2A action on Tuesday.
Only three Panthers got into the scoring column as CHS lost for only the second time in the last eight games.
Trace Williams scored 10 of his team’s first 20 points and finished with 14 for CHS (13-10, 5-4).
Javian Willis added 12 and Trey Amos had 9 points.
“They outplayed us from the tip,” CHS head coach Josh Guilbeau said. “They got a little bit of a lead on us and we had trouble scoring as we tend to do on occasion, but they outworked us.
“I don’t think our effort was as good as it’s been at times this year. They outrebounded us. We didn’t do a whole lot well tonight.”
After AES (14-12, 4-5) went on a 9-0 run to take a 24-10 lead, Williams responded with a 3-point play at the 1:55 mark of the second quarter.
“Occasionally, we’ll have one individual who might play well for us, but we need to get to a point where we’re going to have multiple guys are who are going to be able to do that,” Guilbeau said.
“Scoring is something we know we struggle with. Defensively, I was most disappointed with our effort. That’s what we focused on at halftime and it didn’t get much better in the second half.”
CHS used a 6-0 sput to cut the deficit to 33-26 late in the third, but AES answered with a 7-1 run to go up by 13 points.
The Blue Gators got 20 points from 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior forward Matthew Remondet and 14 from 6-foot-5, 240-pound sophomore Maxie Baudoin, who came off the bench.
“We had trouble with their size and length,” Guilbeau said. “We didn’t do a good job of keeping the ball in front of us. They were able to penetrate the lane and dish it off to some of their bigger guys. Our on-ball defense was not very good.”
AES entered the game ranked 10th in Division III with CHS at No. 7. The Blue Gators won both league games vs. the Panthers.
“It seems like our matchup zone gives them some trouble and when they struggle shooting, it’s in our favor, but they’re a good team,” AES head coach Eric Mouton said. “They can shoot it when they get hot.”
The vast majority of the Blue Gators’ points came on shots close to the basket.
“That’s what we’ve worked on all year,” Mouton said. “That’s our strength and a lot of teams try to take it away. Early on, they did a good job of defending it. We tried to get it to the wing, match up with that, and go into the post with a screen or a slide from the high post.
“That’s our main offense is to get it to those two guys. We played well. We took care of the ball and got it where we needed to. Late in the game, their pressure gave us a little trouble with their athleticism, but we were able to hang on and get some buckets and free throws to win it.”