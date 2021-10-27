Playoff picture becoming clearer as season winds down

With two weeks to go in the regular season, playoffs in the Teche Area have become a little more in focus after some big wins from local teams last week.
Loreauville and St. Martinville Senior High are tied for the area’s highest seeds with Westgate not far behind as all three teams are in the top 10 in the non-select divisions.
In Class 2A, Loreauville (8-0 overall, 4-0 District 7-2A) beat West St, Mary Friday to stay at fourth in the power rankings. The Tigers are 0.1 points behind Avoyelles (15,320 - 15.220) for third. Both schools are less than a full point behind No. 2 Many (16.130).
Loreauville will play host to Ascension Episcopal (6-2, 4-0) Friday to decide the District 7-2A championship. A Loreauville win should be enough to vault the Tigers into third place and likely give LHS three rounds of home playoff games, barring upsets, until the team would go on the road in the semifinals, again, barring upsets.
In Class 3A, SMSH (6-2, 3-0 District 6-3A) clinched a share of the district title with a win over Erath Friday. The Tigers are also fourth in the Class 3A power rankings, 0.2 points behind No. 3 Abbeville and 0.4 behind No. 2 Iowa.
The Tigers have a district bye this week and will play host to Teurlings. A win over Teurlings could be enough to vault SMSH past Abbeville into the 3 spot. Again, barring upset, St. Martinville is in line to host playoff games through the quarterfinals and possibly the semifinals as well depending on where it finishes and if teams above them are upset.
In Class 4A, Westgate (6-2, 2-0 District 5-4) stayed in eighth place in the power rankings with a win over Teurlings Friday. The Tigers are 0.3 points behind seventh place Cecilia. Westgate has a home game against Northside Friday, which it will be heavily favored to win. WHS closes out the season at Carencro in what will presumably be for the District 5-4A championship. The Tigers are in line for two rounds of home playoff games if they can stay in the top eight but most likely will be on the road in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
As for the rest of the Teche Area, Catholic High (3-5, 1-3 District 7-2A) is ninth in Division III more than .5 a point behind No. 8 seed St. Thomas Aquinas. The Panthers did not lose any ground in the power rankings with their loss to Notre Dame Friday. CHS closes out the season with a road game at Jeanerette Friday and then at home against Franklin in week 10.
Catholic High most likely won’t get enough power points to leap St. Thomas Aquinas and will be the ninth seed and on the road at STA in the first round of the playoffs.
Erath (6-2, 1-1) is 13th in the Class 3A rankings with two games left against Kaplan and Abbeville. EHS most likely is safely in the top 16 and will play a first round playoff game at home, but a win against either of their two remaining opponents would solidify that ranking.
Centerville (2-5, 0-3 District 8-A) is 15th in the Class A power rankings with games left against Hanson and Highland Baptist. The Bulldogs are trying to stay in the top 16 but a loss in either remaining game likely drops them out of the top 16 and puts CHS on the road in the first round.
Franklin (4-3, 3-2 District 7-2A) is 16th in the Class 2A power rankings with a bye this week and then Catholic High to finish the season. FSH is looking to stay in the top 16 to play host to first round game.
Also at 16 in their power rankings is Hanson (5-3, 1-2 District 8-A). The Tigers moved back into the top 16 with a win over Highland Baptist Thursday. HMS has games left against Centerville and Covenant Christian. Hanson needs at least one win to stay in the top 16 and get in the playoffs but will be on the road in the first round against the top seed if they stay at 16.
West St. Mary (3-5, 1-3 District 7-2A) and Delcambre (3-4, 2-3) are 30th and 32nd, respectively, in the Class 2A power rankings. Both are in the playoffs right now but both need at least one win over the final two weeks to solidify a playoff spot.
Jeanerette (0-8, 0-4 District 7-2A) is 42nd in the Class 2A power rankings while NISH (0-8, 0-5) is 50th in the Class 5A power rankings. Neither team will make the playoffs this year. Highland Baptist (4-4, 1-2 District 8-A) is 20th in the Division IV rankings. The Bears would have to win out over the next two weeks (Central Catholic and Centerville, both at home) and get some help to leap four spots and into the playoffs.