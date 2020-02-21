High school girls’ playoffs were definitely in the air Thursday as Highland Baptist, Catholic High and Westgate all played host to postseason contests.
Down the road about 30 miles to the East, Franklin Senior High also had a playoff game at home.
The area’s highest seed, Highland Baptist, the fifth seed in Division IV, beat Riverside Academy 71-31 to advance to the Division IV quarterfinals next week.
Division III eighth seeded Catholic High handled rival Notre Dame 51-22 to advance to the quarterfinal round next week as well.
And at Westgate, the Lady Tigers, the 15th seed in Class 4A, played Pearl River to try to advance to the second round next week.
Also playing tonight was NISH, the 31st seed in Class 5A, as the Lady Jackets went on the road to Benton and fell 66-31.
The other other local team in the playoffs, the Hanson Lady Tigers, will play their first round game Monday at Cedar Creek.
At Highland, Marin Barras had a game-high 29 points and Dusti Abshire added 15 as the Lady Bears cruised to the win and a date in the quarterfinals.
At Catholic High, Lauren Bonin had 21 points, on seven 3-pointers, as the Lady Panthers advanced to play th winner of Episcopal and St. Katherine Drexel.
At Westgate, no score was reported to The Daily Iberian. Hanson plays its playoff game Monday night at Cedar Creek