Playing without the benefit of a Brees

NEW ORLEANS — The focus on the New Orleans Saints game at Seattle on Sunday naturally is on the absence of Drew Brees.
The NFL’s all-time leading passer is expected to miss about six weeks after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his thumb.
Though all eyes will be on Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill as they fill in for Brees, both teams know this game will be decided by more than just the Saints quarterbacks.
“Over the years, they’ve been winners and champions and all that,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of New Orleans. “(Saints coach Sean Payton) has got a team that they’re good on offense, they’re good at defense, they run the football, they protect the quarterback. They attack the heck out of it, they lead the league in sacks.
“They’ve got a really good kicking game, probably the best we’ve seen to date. Speed and toughness and all of that and scheme. It’s a game that calls for us to play really solid across the board. Everybody’s got to show up. Everybody’s got to do well because these guys can get you a lot of ways.”
So can the Seahawks, who are 2-0 for the first time since the 2013 season when they won the Super Bowl. They beat Cincinnati by a point at home to start the season, then went to Pittsburgh last week and won by two points in a game in which Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury.
Backup Mason Rudolph threw two touchdown passes as Pittsburgh nearly rallied to win, so Seattle knows that the absence of a starting quarterback, even one as good as Roethlisberger or Brees, guarantees nothing.
“We know those guys are still talented,” Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright said. “Even if you take out their best player, they still have guys across the board who can get the job done. Teddy was a first-round pick, he’s a quality guy in this league, so there’s no sleeping on them.
“I think we even learned our lesson last week when the backup quarterback came in, we got a little bit lax and he came in and made some noise. In the NFL, everyone’s good, so we’ve got to handle our business.”
The Saints (1-1) have to handle business better than they did in a 27-9 loss to the Rams last Sunday in Los Angeles if they’re going to be successful. They ran for just 57 yards and were penalized 11 times.
The score was tied at six well into the third quarter before the New Orleans defense wore down. Defensive end Cameron Jordan said the defensehas to do a better job of picking up the slack when the offenses struggles.
“That is always our mentality going into the game,” Jordan said. “If we are able to put nine points on the board, we should be able to hold their offense to six. We always feel like when we go into a game, you have to do your part.”
Payton said he expects Bridgewater “will be ready to go,” adding, “the most important thing is all the other pieces around him.”
Carroll said the Seahawks will be especially focused on running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas, New Orleans’ two biggest playmakers with or without Brees.
Carroll said this week is “a little bit like the first game of the year” in terms of not knowing what changes the Saints might have made until the game gets under way.
“You sit back and you watch Drew operate and you tell yourself, hey man, just because Drew isn’t are here that doesn’t mean the show must slow down,” Bridgewater said.
Bridgewater is expected to start and Hill is expected to spell him from time to time.
“Drew has been the heart and soul of this team for a long time,” Hill said. “I think the mindset is that man, we’re going to do everything we can to win football games for that guy because he did so much for us. The hope is then in a few weeks he can come back and we’re in a great position for him to step back in and do his thing.”