Phillips taking leadership role for West St. Mary

BALDWIN — West St. Mary senior Kobe Phillips doesn’t say much in interviews, but the switch flips when he’s with his teammates on the field and in the locker room.
“Kobe is a leader, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” West St. Mary head coach Clifton Armelin said.
“He knows exactly where everyone needs to be positioned. He’s my field general. He’s been here four years and has seen our system in all three phases of the game.”
As the Wolfpack’s top receiver, the team’s best defensive back, and a dangerous return man, Phillips will be heavily involved in all three phases of the game for WSM, which is coming off a 3-7 mark in 2018.
Phillips and quarterback Taylun Druilhet, also a senior, are inseparable and can communicate without speaking.
“In a 7-on-7 tournament at Central Catholic this summer, I told Kobe a route before the play,” Druilhet said. “The defensive back was lined up to where a different route would work best, and Kobe ran that route instead and scored.
“We were on the same page. I didn’t have to tell him anything.”
“(Druilhet) is the best quarterback I’ve had,” said Phillips, who caught two 30-yard touchdown passes from his best friend in a 14-8 win at Jeanerette last year.
Also an honorable-mention Best of the Teche baseball player, Phillips collected 50 tackles last year on defense.
“He knows what’s expected of him,” Armelin said. “The one thing I like is that he’s very cerebral.
“I really saw it this summer when we went to that 7-on-7 competition at Central Catholic. Kobe took control of the defense.
“He knew where everybody needed to be, and they responded to his directives.”
Phillips is not reserved all the time.
“He’s a vocal leader,” Armelin said.
“One thing we’ve been looking for is a vocal leader to take charge, an extension of us as coaches, and that’s what I see here.”
Phillips and his teammates are motivated by the postseason success experienced last year by their arch-rival, Franklin Senior High.
The Hornets entered the Class 2A playoffs as the No. 23 seed and pulled off back-to-back upsets of No. 10 Red River and No. 7 Kinder before finally losing to eventual state champ Amite.
Franklin defeated WSM in the regular season, 26-14.
In the preseason jamboree, however, the Wolfpack won 14-6.
“It really motivates us to see what Franklin did,” Phillips said. “The difference this year is that we’ve actually been communicating as a team.
“We have a tight senior class that has grown up together since pee-wee football. We all know each other well.”