Westgate volleyball will have a new face leading the team this Fall, but that doesn’t mean that they will be lacking in experience.
After years spent coaching at West St. Mary and Centerville, Westgate guidance counselor Megan Persilver is no stranger to the game, or her new players.
“I started off at West St. Mary in 2010 and I was there for a couple of years,” she said. “I moved to Texas and when I got back, I started coaching at Centerville.”
The Lady Tigers struggled last season, winning just two games from play and a third due to a forfeit by the opposing team. A few losses were close, but most weren’t.
Persilver accepts that the rebuilding process won’t be easy, but feels optimistic based on the turnout she has seen during summer workouts.
“It’s always fun to start something new, turn a new leaf,” she explained. “I didn’t have tryouts and I’ve never done tryouts before. I hold summer workouts and if you are committed then you have a spot. We have a big group but I don’t know how many we will have in July. We probably have more seniors than any other class, but I’m their class counselor so they’re all my girls.”
Persilver will be looking to rebuild the culture of the program this season. She said that her coaching style isn’t about being mean, but rather about making the team responsible for their successes and failures.
“I’m all about accountability,” Persilver said. “I make them responsible for their program and their attendance at workouts. It’s up to them whether or not they get it done.”
The volleyball team isn’t able to do any workouts with their equipment during the summer according to the LHSAA, but Persilver isn’t letting any time be wasted. A full month of conditioning on the track will transition to weights when the team returns from their holiday break.
“We’re out here in June and we do twenty workouts, one hour each day,” she said. “We take a break for the Fourth of July and then when we get back we start work in the gym. The group isn’t just volleyball players, some of them are softball or track players, any girls sport can come and workout. Hopefully I can recruit some of them to the court by the end of the summer, but most of them are not going to want to play volleyball.”