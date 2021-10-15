LOREAUVILLE — When you’re catching passes from your twin brother, you can diss on the pitcher part of Loreauville High School’s pitch and catch combo.
“I can’t say he’s a perfect quarterback but 90 percent of the time he gets the ball to me where I can make a play on it,” Jacob said. “But he is a good quarterback.”
Such is the life of Collin Jacob, catching passes from his twin brother Calep and leading the Loreauville Tigers football team.
The senior wideout doesn’t even mind going across to middle to catch passes.
“Most receivers don’t like it because there are so many people in the middle of the field,” he said. “But it is what it is and if the ball is there I’m going to catch it.”
Jacob said that the spring and summer was great for Loreauville because the Tigers got to play in 7-on-7 scrimmages in getting ready for the season.
So far during the season, all the hard work must have paid off since the Tigers are undefeated at 6-0 and working toward a top two seed in Class 2A so that the football team doesn’t have to leave the friendly confines of LHS’ Tiger Stadium early in the playoffs.
Jaocb loves the fade route when he’s playing the game.
“That’s my favorite route because he can put the ball to a spot on the field and I’m going to go up and get it,” Jacob said.
Playing the X receiver in the offense, Jacob is the No. 1 guy to throw to and he loves having the pressure on him.
“It makes me want to produce and get better,” he said.
What he wants from the season is nothing but perfection.