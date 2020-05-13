Pels center, Krispy Krunchy Chicken to feed 500 frontline workers

In a fight against COVID-19, New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes and Krispy Krunchy Chicken are teaming up to provide 500 meals to frontline workers, according to a prepared statement.
Hayes and Krispy Krunchy Chicken will give out the 500 meals to members of the environmental services crew at Ochsner Health facilities across southeast Louisiana.
Hayes said he is grateful to be partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken and the Pelicans to provide meals for Ochsner’s environmental services crew across Louisiana.
“We all have a role to play in serving our community, and on behalf of my family and I - thank you to all the employees who keep our hospitals safe and clean,” Hayes said.
Allison Shapiro Dandry, Director of Communication and Technology for Krispy Krunchy Chicken, is excited to help partner up with Hayes and the Pelicans.
“Krispy Krunchy Chicken is proud to partner with Jaxson Hayes and the New Orleans Pelicans to feed the Ochsner front line workers who help keep us safe,” Dandry said.