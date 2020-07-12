CYPREMORT POINT — There’s always at least one story within the stories, big and small, that develop during the Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
One of those sidebar stories started developing on that rainy, windy, awful first day that wasn’t even fit for ducks, let alone Teche Area saltwater fishermen trying to get on the leaderboards the day before the Fourth of July. There was something about that first-place drum that was weighed in the Inside Division. More precisely, there was something unique about the angler who caught it.
Stephanie Pellerin of Jeanerette was proud of that first-place drum, one that eventually and unfortunately got bumped to third on the third and final day of the fishing rodeo Sunday. Pellerin fished with her husband, past IR&GC fishing rodeo chairman Brock Pellerin, and Karl Prados aboard the Donna Sue, a 21-foot Gravois hull owned by Jimmy Gravois of Charenton.
Overheard by a bystander as she weighed the 24.90-pound drum that helped the Donna Sue claim the coveted Boat Captain’s Award was a comment about her owning a fishing rodeo record, a BIG drum caught in 1995. Pellerin remembers that day 25 years ago just like it was, well, just like it was a long, long time ago.
“We were like, 15,” she said about the St. Germain brothers, Heith and Josh, who fished that holiday weekend event with her aboard the Lil’ Saint skippered by the late Don “Moose” St. Germain.
“I remember you putting in the paper I told you my arms were hurting” after the struggle with the heavy drum, she said with a smile. That was the only part of the big day she could remember.
“I think back now — 50 pounds. I think about it. I probably didn’t weigh much more than that,” she said.
As Heith St. Germain walked by, she asked, “Didn’t I catch just the one (drum)?”
She said they all started fishing the fishing rodeo when they were around 10.
Pellerin at first thought there was another adult on board the Lil’ Saint that eventful day in 1995, the day Stephanie Hebert, her maiden name, set a record that still stands and is listed in the brochure’s fishing rodeo records. Glenn St. Germain, Moose’s son, said it wasn’t him, so she called her father, Lynn “The Bear” Hebert, before the scales closed on the 67th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo. She reckoned it might have been him. Hebert said he wasn’t on the boat that day.
Twenty-five years later, Pellerin was on the winning boat in the Inside Division. And she contributed mightily to the cause with that first-place drum she put on the board opening day Friday, which was a wet and wild one for anglers either dodging or caught in the storms.
While the drum fell to third, the points it accumulated over three days, plus the 1.21-pound flounder she put on the leaderboard the next day, a sunny, hot day, helped power Donna Sue to 513 points and the Boat Captain’s Award. She also finished third in the race for Best All-Around Inside Fisherman with 380 points, trailing champion Angelic Broussard of Abbeville, 539, and Hunter Romero of New Iberia, 469.
She wasn’t disappointed at all that the 2020 drum, nearly 25 pounds lighter than her fishing rodeo record, slipped to third Sunday. The flounder was nudged off the leaderboard.
“I’m just excited my name’s still on the board. It’s been years,” she said, proudly, genuinely happy.
While Donna Sue was running around, fishing and avoiding the worst of the weather Friday, Aorta B Fishin, a 36-foot Contender, was headed north after traveling approximately 145 miles south into the Gulf of Mexico from Cypremort Point. After leaving in time Thursday for the 12:01 a.m. Friday start of the fishing rodeo, skipper Ryan Dearman of Denver could read the handwriting on the wall, er, horizon.
“Well, it was good starting off. We had to keep an eye on some weather — a big storm that kind of stalled out over the Delta,” he said.
When it was clear the weather was a major threat, the former Lafayette resident decided to call it a day, called it a fishing rodeo and headed back to Cypremort Point. Before that, though, he caught the Offshore Division leaderboard’s only barracuda, a 6.40-pounder on a popper while tuna fishing, and on the way in his crew led by the Offshore Division’s Best All-Around Fisherman, Michael Duhon of Lafayette, caught lemonfish and bonita around a shrimp boat in 250-foot depths in the Ship Shoal blocks, enough to clinch Aorta B Fishin’s second straight Boat Captain’s Award.
“We started working our way back before the sun was rising to catch other fish on the way in. It was kind of sporty (the rough seas),” he said.
“The shrimp boat won it for us out in the Ship Shoal blocks in 250 feet of water,” the skipper said.
“It was tough fishing all-around. We put in our time out there and dirged around just to get a few extra fish.”
As they approached the coast Friday, they stared at a nasty storm.
“We ended up taking it on the nose the last two miles. Black clouds were just covering the Point,” Dearman, 32, said. “We knew it was coming. We just had to bear down, roll down the curtains and just gut it out. It was a little choppy, definitely pretty sporty coming in through that storm.”
They returned to safe harbor. He picked up the boat’s trophies and the champagne cup at the awards presentation Sunday.
“It always feels good to win. I’m just glad to see they were able to have the tournament. I hope next year there’s more competition,” Dearman said.
His sentiment was echoed by the Inside Division’s Best All-Around Fisher(wo)man, Angelic Broussard of Abbeville, who fished with her husband, Michael Robideaux.
“We didn’t think they were going to have it but they had it. We’re glad. We like to fish,” Broussard said.
The 61-year-old angler pit croaker and drum on the board and finished with a first-place croaker at .79 pounds for a three-day total of 539 points.