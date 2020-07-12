Quotable Quotes

CYPREMORT POINT — Following are quotable quotes from the 67th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo:

• “It’s kind of hard to have a competition without a scale.” — Gerry Landry, who waited approximately 1 1/2 hours to weigh a big gar after the electronic scales opened at 3 p.m. Friday. Only one of the two scales worked after a storm blew across the fishing rodeo site about that time and knocked out the scale used for big fish. Landry and his wife, Kathy, fished the first day only in their 17-foot Trophy.

• “That storm messed us up.” — Brandy St. Germain, IR&GC board member whose husband, Josh, served as fishing rodeo chairman, as other board members tried to revive the scale that ceased functioning after it got wet around 3 p.m. Friday.

• “We’ve got a big-assed drum. We’ve got big croaker and that big drum. Mine’s that big, fat one!” — Angelic Broussard after arriving at the fishing rodeo site on the first day Friday. Broussard, who fished with her husband in a relic of a boat, a 1967 StarCraft, fished all three days and won the Inside Division’s Best All-Around Fisher(wo)man title.

• “The water was rough but to say the least we had a good time. We just got drenched by that storm but we’ll dry off. Maybe tomorrow we’ll have a better day and we can go all the way to the island (Marsh Island).” — Marty McLean, who fished with her husband, Jason, and their children, Emeri, 20, and Easton “Little Man,” 7, on Friday, mostly in Shark Bayou and inside the jetties near the mouth of Quintana Canal in the family’s 21-foot Epic.

• “ ‘Little Man’ wanted a gar and he got it. We don’t have to do that again.” — Marty McLean, talking about the 20.85-pound gar that her son, Easton, put on the Junior Division leaderboard Saturday. It got knocked off Sunday.

• “We got up about 5 (Sunday morning to go fishing). The wind was blowing too hard. The palm trees outside the camp, they were whipping. It was too rough. We were going to try it again this morning until that wind and rain.” — Jason McLean, 21-foot Epic skipper. His camp lost power for three hours overnight, the second power outage since another storm hit the previous Thursday.

• “We had a couple good years (weather-wise). I knew we’d catch it eventually.” — Brandon Moss, IR&GC board member, talking about the inclement weather that dampened the fishing rodeo scene the first and third days.

• “It’s not the kids’ fault if everything’s stupid right now. If it wouldn’t have been for them, I don’t think we would have had it.” — Anonymous fishing rodeo official, pointing over his shoulder at the Junior Division leaderboard that was full of names for each species except white trout and was missing only a third place in speckled trout. IR&GC officials had to weigh complications from the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and the yucky weather opening day Friday and closing day Sunday.

• “If I’d been in that one, I’d be in first place.” — Young Grant Romero, pointing to the leaderboards Sunday afternoon while talking to his father, Jack Romero. Grant’s 1.58-pound speckled trout finished second in the Junior Division behind Sam Altman’s 2-pounder. There was only one speckled entered the whole weekend in the Inside Division, a .66-pounder by Kristen Ladner.

• “That was the only live shrimp we had. One live shrimp, one speckled trout.” — Jonathan “White Beans” Broussard, talking Sunday about crew member Kristen Ladner’s .66-pound speckled trout. He caught the crustacean in a cast net, she said.

• “It was a big shrimp, probably 16/20.” — Ladner.

• “Yeah, we’re going to have a packed boat. It takes a 32-foot boat to take the family out. Nobody gets a hook in the eye.” — Paul Prince, 32-foot Scarab skipper about a trip planned Saturday with his wife, Sheree, and daughters, Isabella, 10, and Adelyn, 6, their godchild and her sister, ages 2 and 7, and his cousin and her husband. Prince and his crew of Mark Carson, Ross Stevens, Landon Stevens and Connor McAcatee fought stormy weather 50 miles out opening day Friday and put some red snapper on the leaderboard in the Offshore Division. Saturday was scheduled as a family outing.

• “We couldn’t get the fish going. Our only tuna gets cut in half by a shark. It’s insult to injury … the tax man takes half our fish.” — Ryan Dearman, Aorta B Fishin’ skipper about the 36-foot Contender’s first stop at a floating oil rig 145 miles out in the Gulf. The hungry shark didn’t help the boat’s cause in its successful defense of the Offshore Division’s Boat Captain’s Award.

• “This is the first time since we’ve been fishing the rodeo we haven’t weighed a tuna, not even a blackfin, which is crazy.” — Dearman.

• “We didn’t fish (the fishing rodeo). If we can’t fish, we’re going to dance.” — Lannie Buteau, Sea Mistress crew member. The 36-foot Lafco hull stayed dock for the holiday weekend event until showing up between 5-6 p.m. at fishing rodeo headquarters to enjoy Brittany Pool and the RugaRouxs scheduled to play at 6.