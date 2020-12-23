BATON ROUGE — Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is leaving LSU after one year that saw the Tigers give up record numbers of yards and points in 2020.
LSU and Pelini agreed to a financial settlement after the two “agreed to mutually part ways,” according to a prepared statement from the university. Pelini will accept a one-time payment in lieu of the liquidated damages detailed in his contract, the statement said. Pelini’s contract was to pay him $2.3 million a year for three years.
“While this year has been challenging in many ways, the decision to return to LSU — a place that I love with many wonderful memories — is something that I’m thankful for. However, after meeting with Coach O and discussing the future of the program, we have mutually decided that it’s best we part ways,” Pelini said in the statement. “I wish nothing but success for LSU, Coach O and the players that I thoroughly enjoyed coaching and getting to know this year. I was proud of how hard our team competed down stretch, the way our young guys stepped up and were developing and the overall direction we were headed.
“I am grateful to call Coach O a friend and I am thankful for the opportunity to come back to LSU, but I have decided to move on in my coaching career. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Coach O, the staff, the players and the entire LSU community. I will be pulling for the Tigers wherever my next stop may be.”
Second stint
Pelini, 53, was in his second stint with the Tigers. The former Nebraska head coach also served as defensive coordinator from 2005-07, leading the team to a top-three total defensive ranking each season under head coach Les Miles.
LSU wrapped up the 2020 season on Saturday with a 53-48 win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium to finish 5-5 overall. Before the season, Orgeron proclaimed LSU was “so much better on defense right now than any part of the season last year.”
The Tigers then gave up an SEC-record 623 passing yards and five touchdowns to Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello in the season opener on Sept. 26. The 44 points LSU allowed to the Bulldogs was third most in the 114 games the teams have played. MSU went on to finish the year 3-7 under first-year coach Mike Leach.
LSU also surrendered 586 total yards in a 45-41 loss to Missouri, which finished 5-5; 506 yards in a 48-11 loss to Auburn, which fired head coach Gus Malzahn after a 6-4 season; 650 yards in a 55-17 loss to Alabama, the third-biggest point differential in series history and the most points allowed by LSU to Alabama in the 85 meetings between the teams with only a 47-3 loss in 1922 and a 42-0 loss in 1925 having wider margins.
Even in winning its last two games to finish at .500 a year after going 15-0 and winning the CFP championship, LSU allowed 609 yards and 34 points to Florida (474 passing by Kyle Trask) and 558 yards and 41 points to Ole Miss (307 on the ground).
LSU finished the season ranked 124th of 127 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense, surrendering a school-record 492 yards a game, and 126th in passing yards allowed (323 a game).
The Tigers ranked second nationally with 22 turnovers forced, 33rd with 63 tackles for loss and 32nd with 24 sacks, but also allowed a school-record 34.9 points per game and dead last nationally in number of plays allowed over 40 yards (14), 50 yards (6) and 90 yards (1).
Offensive changes
Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and defensive line coach Bill Johnson have both announced that they will retire from on field coaching duties and will transition into analyst roles on the Tiger staff.
Ensminger, who played quarterback for the Tigers under Charles McClendon in the 1970s, just completed his 11th year on the LSU coaching staff, the final three as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Ensminger joined the Tigers in 2010 as tight ends coach. He also served as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the final eight games of the 2016 season when Ed Orgeron was elevated to head coach four games into the season.
“Steve gave everything he had to LSU and I will always cherish the time we spent coaching together,” Orgeron said. “Steve treated everyone on the staff and the players on our team like family. He bleeds purple and gold — I don’t know of a better LSU man. From a coaching standpoint, he’s the best. From game-planning to play-calling, Steve was outstanding. He developed our players on the field and he helped mold them into young men off the field. I can’t thank Steve enough for his loyalty and his willingness to do whatever was asked of him.”
In 46 games with Ensminger as offensive coordinator, the Tigers averaged 37.4 points and 474.1 total yards per game. LSU racked up over 500 yards of total offense 20 times under Ensminger which included 714 yards against Ole Miss in 2019. LSU also scored 40 or more points 23 times during that span. With Ensminger as offensive coordinator, the Tigers went 36-10, winning 26 of those games by double-figures.
LSU’s 2019 offense was called by many the best in college football history as the Tigers were the first to feature a 5,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow), two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire). The Tigers set 15 school records, seven SEC marks and two NCAA records on their way to a 15-0 record and the national title with an offense that featured a Heisman Trophy quarterback in Burrow and three first round draft picks (Burrow, Jefferson, and Edwards-Helaire).
Ensminger directed an offense that led the nation in scoring (48.4) and yards per game (568.4) in 2019. It marked the first time in conference history that a team from the SEC led the nation in both categories. In 15 games in 2019, LSU scored 40 points or more 12 times, which included four 50-point games and three 60-point games. Additionally, LSU racked up 500 yards or more of total offense 12 times, including 628 against Clemson in the national championship game and 692 in a win over Oklahoma in the national semifinals.
LSU’s 2019 offense featured Burrow, who reset the SEC single-season record books, with the best performance by a quarterback in college football history. Burrow set NCAA marks for passing TDs (60) and total TDs (64) to go along with SEC marks for passing yards (5,671), completions (402), completion percentage (76.3) and total offense (6,039). Burrow’s top two receivers in Biletnikoff winner Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson both set records as well. Chase set the SEC mark for TD receptions (20) and receiving yards (1,780), while Jefferson set the LSU record for total receptions (111).
Other changes
Johnson, a teammate of Orgeron’s at Northwestern State University, joined Orgeron’s staff in 2019 as defensive line coach after a lengthy career in the NFL. Johnson is one of the few coaches that have won both a CFP National Championship and a Super Bowl. Johnson’s 2019 defensive line was instrumental during LSU’s undefeated national championship season. He won a Super Bowl as the Saints’ defensive line coach in 2009 and he helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2018 season.
“Bill is an outstanding football coach and a tremendous man,” Orgeron said. “I have great respect for Bill and the job he did teaching and developing our players. He stepped in and made an immediate impact with our defensive linemen two years ago and I will always appreciate his dedication to the LSU Tigers.”
In two years coaching the LSU defensive line, Johnson had a pair of players earn All-SEC honors in Rashard Lawrence and Ali Gaye.
LSU safeties coach Bill Busch is not expected to return to the staff, according to published reports. Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, a New Iberia Senior High and LSU graduate who also spent time as defensive coordinator at Westgate High School, is the only defensive coach expected to remain with the team.
Advocate reporter Brooks Kubena reported Monday that passing game coordinator Scott Linehan also is leaving the team, cashing in about $1 million in a buyout of his remaining year-plus contract.