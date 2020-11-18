NEW ORLEANS — After seven seasons and two playoff appearances with the New Orleans Pelicans, guard Jrue Holiday was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, according to media reports.
Holiday, 30, was traded for Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, plus three first-round picks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. There will also two be pick swaps involved.
The picks for Holiday include a 2020 first-round pick (No. 24), 2024 first-round swap rights, 2025 first-round pick (unprotected), 2026 first-round swap rights and 2027 first-round pick (unprotected) from Milwaukee, the report said.
Holiday, who averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 last season, is viewed as one of the best two-way guards in the league and will join two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Pelicans are getting two quality guards who helped the Bucks secure the best regular season record last year.
Hill led the NBA in shooting 46.0 percent from 3-point range last season, just ahead of current New Orleans Pelican JJ Redick's 45.3 percent. Hill averaged 9.4 points per game as a key reserve for Milwaukee in 2019-20.
Bledsoe averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds last season for the Bucks' starting point guard, earning first-team All-Defensive selection in 2018-19 and a second-team selection last season.
With the Holiday move and a trade of All-NBA big man Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pelicans have acquired total of six first-round picks in the next several seasons, as well as additional pick swaps.