The New Orleans Pelicans sent point guard Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade agreement that will send Tomáš Satoranský, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick to New Orleans on Tuesday, and then acquired guard Devonté Graham in a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets as they remake the roster under new coach Willie Green.
Temple will be on a three-year $15 million deal, sources told ESPN. Temple is a Baton Rouge native and former LSU standout who has played for eight NBA teams (Houston, Sacramento, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Washington, Memphis and Los Angeles Clippers), averaging 5.9 points per game through 514 games and 212 starts. He averaged 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 20.3 minutes per game.
In four seasons at LSU, Temple was named to the SEC All-Defensive team twice and was a starter for LSU’s Final Four team in 2006. He broke Howard Carter’s LSU record for minutes played, finishing with 4,432, and played for two SEC championship teams. His father, Collis Temple II, and brother Collis Temple III, also played at LSU.
Ball has agreed on a four-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls, Ball’s agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Monday.
The trade is seen as part of an effort to help keep Zion Williamson, the Pelicans’ power forward and the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, happy, by freeing up salary cap space for more signings or trades to improve the team’s scoring.
Ball 6-foot-6, 190 pounds) averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 31 minutes for the Pelicans in 2020. A UCLA product, Ball averaged 11.7 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game in two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and two more with New Orleans.
Graham (6-1) averaged 14.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds for the Hornets in 2020. In three seasons after finishing his career at Kansas, Graham averaged13,3 points and 5.4 assists for Charlotte. His new deal with New Orleans will pay him $47 million over four years. He was fifth in the NBA’s Most Improved Player voting for 2019-20.
Satoranský, a native of the Czech Republic, has his $10 million salary for the 2021-22 season became fully guaranteed as of Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 7.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game over five seasons, the first three with the Washington Bullets and the last two with Chicago.
New Orleans finished 31-41 and missed out on the NBA play-in tournament by two games this past season.