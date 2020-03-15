Pelicans playing waiting game as NBA suspends play for 30 days

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans’ chase for an NBA Western Conference playoff berth was hitting the stretch run when the season was suspended Wednesday night.
It’s unclear when or even if the season will resume as the league and everyone monitors developments in the coronavirus pandemic.
New Orleans (28-36) was 3½ games behind Memphis for the final playoff spot and tied with Sacramento as it prepared for a showdown with the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday night.
But then events started changing with increasing speed. The Utah-Oklahoma City game was postponed after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, Shortly thereafter the NBA announced that the season would be suspended at the conclusion of that night’s schedule.
The final game of the night was the Pelicans game, which was scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. CDT on ESPN. But just minutes before the game was scheduled to begin, it too was postponed and the suspension was under way.
The postponement came after New Orleans expressed concern over the game being officiated by referee Courtney Kirkland, who had officiated a game in which Gobert had played two days earlier.
The Pelicans, who were scheduled to play at Utah on Friday and at the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, flew home from Sacramento, arriving shortly before daybreak Thursday.
Later that day, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the suspension would last at least 30 days, which would extend into the final week of the regular season.
“We intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned,” Silver wrote in a letter posted at NBA.com.
The Pelicans issued a statement supporting Silver’s decision to postpone the game at Sacramento as well as the suspension.
“In addition to the constant communication we are having with the NBA, our team’s medical experts are fully engaged in conversations with local, state and federal health officials to ensure we are taking the necessary steps regarding COVID-19,” the Pelicans said in the statement. “Under the guidance of our medical experts, all team employees are being advised on the appropriate measures that should be taken if they feel ill and experience symptoms, which includes seeking immediate medical attention.”
The organization said it would provide updates as information about “the evolving situation” becomes available.
If the NBA were to resume play as soon as the 30 days pass, the Pelicans would have just three games remaining and would be unable to catch Memphis.
It’s more likely that the league would try to make up most if not all of the lost games — if the suspension doesn’t extend significantly beyond the initial 30 days.
“Even if we’re out for a month, even if we’re out for six weeks, we can still restart the season,” Silver told TNT on Thursday night. “It might mean that the Finals take place in July or late July.”
That would require pushing back the draft and the start of free agency as well as possibly the Summer League, not to mention interfering with Team USA’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics (July 24-Aug. 9.)
In the meantime, the Pelicans have seen three road games postponed and will see at least seven home games postponed before the suspension ends.
The loss of those games creates a potential economic burden for employees at the Smoothie King Center, who also saw two days of the Sun Belt Conference men’s and women’s tournaments as well as the two-day NCAA Women’s Final Four canceled.
But Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson said Friday on Instagram that he will “cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.”
Other NBA players such as Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Golden State’s Steph Curry and Detroit’s Blake Griffin have made similar pledges.