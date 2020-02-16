Pelicans have come a long way since start

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have come a long way since a terrible start.
But they still have a long way to go in order to make the playoffs.
They entered the All-Star break with a 23-32 record after a 123-118 loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday in the Smoothie King Center.
That left them in 11th place in the Western Conference, a half-game behind San Antonio, 1½ games behind Portland and 5½ behind Memphis, which holds the last playoff position.
That’s not that bad considering a 13-game losing streak left them 6-22 two months ago.
Coach Alvin Gentry said the team won’t focus on the standings or the schedule, but will focus on getting better every day and see where that gets it.
The Pelicans are 17-10 since the 13-game losing streak.
Center Derrick Favors returned in mid-December from an eight-game absence due to the death of his mother. The Pelicans lost the final three games of the 13-game losing streak after his return, but then things started to turn around.
New Orleans won 11 of 15 games as it awaited the debut of rookie over No. 1 draft choice Zion Williamson.
The team is 6-5 since Williamson returned, though he missed a 124-117 victory at Indiana on Feb. 8. That was also the first of three games that All-Star forward Brandon Ingram missed because of a sprained ankle.
Williamson has scored a season-high in each of the last two games. He had 32 against Oklahoma City, two nights after he had 31 in a 138-117 home victory against Portland.
“I expected to make an impact, but I didn’t expect to do anything like this,” Williamson said.
“I just kind of looked to come in, just try and fit in and not mess up, but my teammates and coaches are always pushing me like ‘No, be outside the box.’”
Williamson’s lone weakness initially was his free-throw shooting, but that has improved significantly.
He made just 35 percent (six of 17) of his free throws in his first four games, but in the six games since then he has made 73 percent (45 of 61).
“I’m just trying to keep going in there and just try to draw as much attention as I can, and when I do, I have open kick-outs,” he said. “For me, it’s just trying to make the right play on the offensive end.”
The Pelicans have used 20 different starting lineups and the one they projected for the start of the season has been utilized just eight times.
New Orleans has 27 games remaining – 13 at home and 14 on the road.
The Pelicans have a better road record (12-15) than home record (11-17).
“I’m not real sure,” Gentry said when asked why the team has finished better on the road than at home. “I know to be a team of significance in this league you’ve got to have a home-court advantage and we have not created that.
“We’ve had great fans and I think the crowds have been really, really good.
“The energy in the building has been really, really good. We just need to do a better job of finishing.”
They’re going to have to do a very good job of finishing the regular season if they’re going to reach the playoffs.
They return from the All-Star break to make a three-game road trip with games at the Portland Trail Blazers (Friday), the Golden State Warriors (Feb. 23) and the Los Angeles Lakers (Feb. 25). Their next home game is Feb. 28 against Cleveland.
Ingram seems likely to return for the game at Portland.
The Pelicans already have clinched the tie-breaker against the Blazers, having won the first tree meetings.
New Orleans is 2-0 against Memphis with two more meetings. It’s 0-1 against the Spurs, but has three more games against them, including the regular-season finale in San Antonio on April 15.