NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans had a lot of shortcomings during their 0-4 start.
They were giving up more than 128 points per game.
They were getting out-rebounded routinely.
And their opponents were getting to the foul line an average of 11 times more times per game than they were.
But the Pelicans fixed just about everything as they got their first victory of the season, defeating the Denver Nuggets 122-107 on Thursday night in the Smoothie King Center.
In addition to having a season low in points allowed, they took twice as many free throws as the Nuggets (3-2), making 25 of 32 while Denver made 14 of 16, and they held a 37-35 rebounding edge.
They had given up 19 offensive rebounds and were outscored 30-13 on second-chance points in a 134-123 loss to Golden State in their last outing Monday night.
“When you go from giving up 19 offensive rebounds to giving up five, that’s a whole different level,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “Now we’re getting out in the open court and we’re running in transition and they’re having to get back.
“I thought everybody played well. I thought our bench played as well as anyone. We came away with a much-needed win.”
The Pelicans victory left 0-5 Sacramento as the last winless team in the NBA. New Orleans embarks on its first multi-game road trip of the season when it visits Oklahoma City on Saturday and Brooklyn on Monday.
Jahlil Okafor made his second consecutive start at center because Derrick Favors is sidelined by knee soreness and had a game-high 26 points. He became the first Pelican other than Brandon Ingram to lead the team in scoring this season. Ingram had 25 points.
Frank Jackson came off the bench to score 21 points and Jrue Holiday, returning from a two-game absence due to a sprained knee, had 19.
Michael Porter Jr., Denver’s No. 1 draft choice in 2018 who missed all of last season because of an injury, came off the bench in his NBA debut to lead the Nuggets with 15 points. Porter’s father played basketball at the University of New Orleans.
Jamal Murray and Jerami Grant added 14 each, Nikola Jokic scored 13, Malik Beasley had 11 and Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee 10 each.
Holiday made a 3-pointer to begin the third-quarter scoring and teammate Lonzo Ball added his own 3-pointer as the Pelicans extended their 56-52 halftime lead to 64-54.
The lead grew to as much as 14 points before Grant beat the quarter buzzer with a jumper that cut New Orleans’ lead to 86-75 at the end of the period.
Denver scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, but Jackson and Josh Hart made 3-pointers to complete an 8-0 run that gave the Pelicans a 94-80 lead with 10 minutes left. New Orleans led by as many as 22 points down the stretch.
Before the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who was a New Orleans assistant for the 2010-11 season, said he expected the winless Pelicans “to come out with great urgency.”
He was right as New Orleans shot 60 percent (12 for 20) from the floor, including 45.5 percent (5 for 11) on 3-pointers, to take a 32-30 lead after the first quarter.
They reached a season-high 20 fast-break points less than 15 minutes into the game and took a 56-52 halftime lead,
“I love the pace that we started the game with and I thought we maintained that throughout,” Gentry said. “We assisted on seven of our first eight baskets, but more than anything else I thought we were locked in defensively.”