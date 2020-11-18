NEW ORLEANS — After acquiring a first found pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft with a Jrue Holiday trade, the New Orleans Pelicans have two picks in the first round.
On Monday, the Pelicans traded Holiday for three future first round picks from the Miluwake Bucks, including this year’s pick at No. 24, according to media reports.
They are also slated to pick at No. 13 with their own pick after missing out on the playoffs for the last two seasons.
New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said the team is taking a cautious approach in the upcoming draft as the team enters this draft and future ones with a bevy of picks,.
“When you’re building a team and you’re trying to build a perennial winner and a sustained, successful environment, that means you have to play meaningful games and people need to learn how to play in those environments,” Griffin said. “So we want to be competitive in the here and now. At the same time, we’re very mindful that sustained success means you keep your salary structure such that you can continue to add pieces. When it’s really time to hit the gas and make a run at being special-good, you have the flexibility to add those pieces.”
Partly led by three starters age 22 and under, New Orleans (30-42) demonstrated its upside during stretches of ’19-20, including going 21-13 from late December through the NBA’s mid-March shutdown, according to Pelicans.com.
Brandon Ingram, 22, emerged as a first-time All-Star, while 22-year-old point guard Lonzo Ball also made major strides in his third pro season. Zion Williamson, 20, is one of three finalists for Rookie of the Year after averaging 22.5 points in 24 regular season games. That young core, combined with several other major considerations, should make the Pelicans an appealing team for years to come, according to Griffin.
“Starting with ownership and Mrs. (Gayle) Benson’s total commitment to this, that’s really attractive when you’re building a staff,” Griffin said. “And I think if you look at the roster and the talent we have — and the potential talent we can add, utilizing the (future) draft picks we have — this is an opportunity that anecdotally most people would tell you is in a good position to succeed.”