Pelicans can’t hold on to early lead against Bucks in 120-108 loss

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans got a first-hand look Tuesday night at why the Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA.
The Pelicans led for most of the first half, including a 10-point margin and a three-point halftime lead.
But reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokuonmpo scored 16 points as the Bucks outscored New Orleans 42-24 in the third quarter to take control on their way to a 120-108 victory in the Smoothie King Center.
He finished with 34 points and 17 rebounds, fellow All-Star Khris Middleton scored 20 points, Wesley Matthews added 17, Eric Bledsoe had 16 and Brook Lopez 12.
And that wasn’t all.
“They had 33 fast-break points,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “I’m not sure you can survive that.”
All-Star forward Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 32 points. Rookie Zion Williamson scored 20 points, but he made just 5 of 18 field goals. Lonzo Ball had 11 points and 14 rebounds and JJ Redick came off the bench to score 13.
The Bucks, off to the best start in franchise history, won for the 11th time in 12 games to improve to 43-7. The Pelicans, losing their second straight after a three-game winning streak, fell to 20-31.
The Pelicans hit the road to play Chicago on Thursday and Indiana on Saturday before returning home to play Portland on Feb. 11 and Oklahoma City on Feb. 13 in their final games before the All-Star Break.
The Pelicans’ lead didn’t last long beyond halftime as the Bucks scored first four points of the third quarter to take a one-point lead.
New Orleans briefly regained the lead twice before Milwaukee scored nine straight points to grab a 75-67 lead.
Ingram made one of two free throws to stop the run, but Matthews made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Bucks an 81-68 edge.
Milwaukee led by as many as 19 points before settling for a 100-85 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Williamson’s layup and Josh Hart’s three-point play started the fourth-quarter scoring and got the Pelicans within 10.
Kyle Korver responded with a 3-pointer before New Orleans scored six straight points to get within 103-96.
The Bucks scored seven consecutive points to regain command with a 114-100 lead with 4:55 remaining.
When asked after the game what makes the Bucks so effective in the paint, Gentry said, “They never leave. They never leave the paint. Lopez has a condo in there. Go back and watch and see how many times he leaves the paint.
“That’s all I’m gonna say.”
Milwaukee swept the season series, having beaten visiting New Orleans 127-112 on Dec. 11 in a game that both Antetokounmpo and Williamson missed because of injury.
The Pelicans made six 3-pointers and led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter before taking a 33-26 lead at the end of the period. Ingram made two 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the quarter.
The Bucks cut the lead to one point on two occasions in the second quarter, but New Orleans never relinquished the lead.
Ingram and Antetokuonmp and Ingram finished the half with 16 points each as the Pelicans took a 61-58 halftime lead.