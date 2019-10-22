METAIRIE — The FOX Sports broadcasters calling the New Orleans Saints’ 36-25 victory at Chicago on Sunday said Drew Brees is about to return to the team’s lineup.
They said Brees, who has missed the last five games after undergoing thumb surgery, will return to practice this week and that New Orleans has targeted the game against Arizona next Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Brees’ return.
“Incorrect,” Saints coach Sean Payton said of the report. “We’re not targeting. We’ll see how he’s doing. We’ll give you the news when we feel like we’re ready to.”
New Orleans (6-1) is 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater starting in Brees’ place. The Saints have never offered a timetable for Brees’ return, but media reports have estimated about a six-week recovery period.
This Wednesday will mark five weeks since the surgery. The Saints have a bye next week, which means sitting out the game against Arizona would add two more weeks of recovery time for Brees before the next game against Atlanta on Nov. 10 in the Superdome.
According to FOX, Brees said he has a return date in mind but didn’t specify when it was.
Steady Teddy
Payton has said the decision on when to play Brees will be a simple one. When the medical staff says he’s ready, he’ll play.
But Bridgewater’s play should give the coach patience in waiting for that time to come.
In his five starts, Bridgewater has completed 70 percent of his passes (115 of 165) for 1,205 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
“I don’t think he’s trying to come in and replace Drew,” running back Latavius Murray said of Bridgewater. “He just comes in and is himself. That’s all you can ask, because Teddy has had success before. So this is nothing new to him. He’s been a successful quarterback at this level (in Minnesota). So we support him. He’s done a heck of a job.”
Murray fills in fine
The Saints signed Murray in free agency to replace Mark Ingram II after Ingram signed with Baltimore.
Murray inherited the role as a complement to leading rusher Alvin Kamara. When Kamara missed the game in Chicago because of an ankle injury, Murray was ready. He rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
“I think the sky is the limit,” Murray said Monday. “It definitely feels good to contribute in a big way, in a big game on the road. Don’t get me wrong, I want to contribute and go out there and do my part, but in the end what it’s about for me is winning championships and ultimately, the big one.
“That is why I am here, that is why I chose to come here. (It’s) nothing about the numbers or the statistics or the reps and the plays. Again, I want to contribute, but I came to this team, I wanted the opportunity with one goal in mine and so I’m going to do whatever I need to do to obviously help us compete for that.”
Lutz breaks record, then misses twice
Saints K Wil Lutz set an NFL record for consecutive made field goals on the road when he hit a 39-yarder midway through the second quarter.
That was his 35th consecutive kick made away from the Superdome, breaking a tie with Rian Lindell, who set the previous record in 2009.
Lutz failed to extend the record was he was wide right on a 42-yarder on his next kick. He also was short on a 52-yarder.