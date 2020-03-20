Payton becomes first in NFL with coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Payton, 56, who has been working with the New Orleans front office to reshape the team’s roster during the beginning of free agency this week, told ESPN that he will self-quarantine through the weekend.
Several NBA players have been diagnosed with the virus, but Payton is the first NFL employee known to have tested positive.
Payton said he didn’t feel well Sunday, was tested Monday and received the news that he had tested positive Thursday. He said that he felt fatigued, but he didn’t have fever or a cough, which places him in the minority of patients with the virus.
“I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have,” Payton told ESPN. “I’m lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can’t handle it. So we all need to do our part. It’s important for every one of us to do our part.”
Payton, who added that he was optimistic about a full recovery, took the opportunity to advise others to follow the advice of government and health care officials.
“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton told ESPN. “It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it.
“Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 392 reported cases of the coronoavirus in Louisiana, 249 of which were in Orleans Parish.
“There are hundreds of people right now in tough predicaments, fighting for their lives,” Payton said. “Let’s be part of the solution, not the problem. We can easily help reduce the numbers of those impacted. We have to do our best to beat this and I know we can.”
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement regarding Payton on Thursday night.
“Our primary concern is for Sean’s health and well-being,” Goodell said.
“He did the right thing by seeking medical attention and we wish him a speedy recovery.
“It shouldn’t come as a surprise as this pandemic continues that members of our NFL family will be directly impacted.
This news underscores the importance of everyone following the advice from medical and public health experts to protect themselves and others.”
Most of the Saints’ staff has been working from home since last week and Payton’s self-quarantine should have no effect of the organization’s efforts in free agency.
Already this week, New Orleans has signed quarterback Drew Brees, defensive tackle Davis Onyemata, long snapper Zach Wood and linebacker Kiko Alonso to new contracts, placed a first-round tender on restricted free agent Taysom Hill, brought back former Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins and restructured the contract of several players to create more money to spend under the salary cap.