COTEAU HOLMES — Two Patterson bass anglers’ kept their hot streak alive Oct. 18 with the help of a non-descript hotspot that helped them upgrade their catch in the Atchafalaya Basin.
With bassers in other bass boats working the water to a froth after they had a very small limit around mid-morning in Grevemberg, Lenny Acosta and Jarrod Aucoin found a mud flat far from the madding crowd.
“We fished and had a very small limit up to 10:30. We changed tactics and slowed down. We got away from the bank and actually caught fish suspended,” Acosta said a few days later. “There was one little small spot where we caught back-to-back-to-back. We’d say, ‘Get the net! Get the net! Get the net!’ It happened real quick. We had eight good bites and we caught five of them.”
Those bass that culled small ones in their livewell bit on jerkbaits, crank baits and bladed jigs, he said. They got to the scale at 3 p.m. at Bayou Benoit Boat Landing, their first time there, with five bass weighing 14.48 pounds worth $360.
It has been a dream stretch for Acosta and Aucoin. They won a St. Mary Elite Bass Club tournament out of Myette Point with 17.11 pounds, the following week won a fundraising tournament for Central High with 17.72 pounds out of Doiron’s Landing, and the next week finished fifth in the Jacob Dugas Memorial Bass Tournament out of Doiron’s Landing.
The winning team’s closest challengers Oct. 18 were Ben Suit and Mike Sinitiere, both of New Iberia. The Louisiana Bass Cats members and Wednesday Night Hawg Fight Bass Tournament Series veterans teamed up to catch a limit weighing 13.35 pounds for second place and $220.
Suit and Sinitiere also boasted the day’s biggest bass, a 3.84-pounder worth another $80.
Hunter Thibodeaux and Daniel Bryant finished third with five bass weighing 12.89 pounds for $110.
Acosta said he became aware of the fundraiser via a Facebook post by Hal Pinho’s wife, Vanessa. Their son, Hayden Pinho, also is a member of the ULL Ragin’ Cajuns Bass Fishing Team.
There was no question of supporting another Ragin’ Cajun.
“Most certainly. It’s hunting season. I’d rather support him (Resweber) because he’s going to nationals. We decided not to go (deer) hunting. I enjoyed it. We had a great time. It was a great day, it really was,” Acosta said.
The fundraiser’s recipient appreciated the sentiment and the turnout, plus the generosity of many others.
“Oh, man, the people who came to fish the tournament. That’s awesome. It’s crazy, the amount of people who believe in us. I’m grateful for it,” Braxton said.
His father said, “It was a humbling experience for me to see what happened today. It wasn’t a big turnout for the tournament but the help received over the weekend and today and from the Coteau bass club and many more was awesome.”