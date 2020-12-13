CATAHOULA — Shouts of joy reverberated in the early evening darkness through the woods of north Missouri, where a Catahoula outdoorsman and another deer hunter from Cajun Country tracked down a freshly killed monster buck on Nov. 3.
The buck of a lifetime was crumpled on the ground, a grand sight for Gary Louviere, the 78-year-old Catahoula deer hunter with the patience of Job and deer hunting skills of Fred Bear. That deer he shot with a crossbow had a 165-inch wide, 15-point rack so many deer hunters see in their dreams.
It was cause for celebration on the Double Deuce Ranch property near Powersville in Putnam County. Louviere, better known as Papa Lou, and Lane Savoy let it all out as they yelled, then yelled some more.
Later, after loading the deer in Savoy’s pickup truck, the celebrating continued when the two men rolled up to the lodge, the buck’s big rack conspicuously showing as intended. Savoy laid on the horn.
Russ Louviere, 43, of Catahoula, one of Papa Lou’s five sons, and one of three with him on that hunt in Missouri, recalled in a recent text, “They pulled in about 1 ½ hours after dark and were the last hunters to get back to the lodge that night. Anytime someone is late getting back you know that they are looking for or retrieving a deer so the anticipation was building.”
Russ, who described the aftermath Wednesday, said, “Everybody was hollering. My buddy (Savoy) drove up in the truck blowing the horn, the big monster buck in the bed of the truck.”
“Everybody” included Russ, Savoy, 12 other outdoorsmen, young and old, from Louisiana, Double Deuce Ranch’s owners, Mike and Karen Helbing, and others at the ranch. A trophy buck is a reason for happiness but why the extra celebration?
Papa Lou, Russ said in explanation, is one of the most revered, likable and respected outdoorsmen up there and around St. Martin Parish.
“It being Papa Lou, 78 years old and never killed a special buck before,” said his son, the “baby boy” of the large Louviere family.
Then Russ got even more personal.
“I was the only one who didn’t shoot a deer that week. I was smiling ear to ear. Him killing one was just a bonus,” he said, remembering the pride he felt.
His father, of course, was on Cloud Nine.
“He was definitely happy. I think him seeing everybody so happy meant a lot to him,” he said.
Papa Lou, a Loreauville native, started his deer hunting career when he shot his first deer in 1968 as a member of the Loreauville Hunting Club. After joining the Lucky Buck Hunting Club, which hunts around Bayou L’embarrass in the Atchafalaya Basin, he killed a “nice buck” in 1972. A year later he downed a 6-point, 240-pound buck, his heaviest deer ever.
He’s still a member of the Lucky Buck Hunting Club.
Papa Lou married Georgette Bernis and moved to Catahoula in 1961 to work and start a family of five sons and one daughter, Rae. He worked 38 years, seven months, first as a welder, then as a head roustabout, then as a construction inspector in West Cote Blanche Bay for Texaco before he retired in 2000.
He got his first taste of deer hunting on the Double Deuce Ranch in 2016. Troy Louviere, 59, and Todd Louviere, 58, his two oldest sons who still live in Catahoula, had been hunting deer there for several years, he said, and eventually persuaded their brothers, Gregg, 49, Hoyt, 47, and Russ, all of Catahoula, and friends from the Teche Area to make the annual weeklong hunt to upper Missouri. They leave on a Friday, drive three-quarter of the way and arrive on Saturday.
They finally convinced Papa Lou to go, which he did four years ago and shot a doe with a crossbow from 35 yards out from the same deer stand he was in the afternoon of Nov. 3.
Double Deuce Ranch, which opened in 2003, offers 3,000 acres of privately owned land and leases 1,500 acres of privately owned land in the surrounding area for “fair chase” deer hunting as well as turkey hunting and fishing. The northern part of the sprawling ranch spills over into Wayne County, Iowa.
The outfitters, including their two sons, make sure to accommodate deer hunters of all ages and those with any health limitations.
“They’re good people (the Helbings) to hunt with. That’s why we’re still there,” Papa Lou said.
For example, he severely injured his neck two years ago, and to this day has to turn his body to look in any direction. The Helbings take that into account for placement in deer stands.
Papa Lou was unloading a 50-gallon drum of soybeans (“Which in the first place he shouldn’t have been doing,” Russ said) when he lost his footing and fell. His neck was in a brace for six weeks, forcing him to miss most of the deer hunting season.
He’s been making up for lost time.
Naturally, he was excited about killing the buck with a big rack the first week of November. That memorable day didn’t start well, he said recently before launching into his story, which he loves to tell family and friends.
Papa Lou carried his Ravin Crossbow, which features HeliCoil technology, into the box stand bordering a pond they set him up in that morning. He and Russ went over how to properly load the arrow armed with a special broadhead during many practices back home.
“That morning I see a deer going to a pond, coming in to drink. A big buck won’t drink by the side (of the pond). He goes into the pond 2-feet. It was a long shot, 78 yards. I said, ‘Well, I’m going to shoot at this sucker.’ He had a big rack. I had a good shot. The bow wouldn’t go off. I pulled it inside the box stand. I put it out there and it wouldn’t shoot again,” Papa Lou said.
“Guess what? About 8 o’clock, another buck came. It had a nice rack. I looked and said, ‘That’s a shooter, too.’ But the arrow wouldn’t go in. When I was cranking (to draw the crossbow back), the deer heard and pulled up his head. The deer started drinking again … does that three, four times until I got it cranked up again.”
Alas, the crossbow didn’t fire the arrow.
For that afternoon, he was relocated in a ladder stand in the same area, which had plenty of sign (scrapes), a stump at 55 yards that he measured, plus a clover patch at 40 yards. His trophy was 55 yards away when he shot.
“I sat in the stand, waiting. Here comes a doe that walked out. I said, ‘Hey, that’s a shooter.’ But I saw something coming out of the corner of my left eye,” Papa Lou said about the buck with the big rack. He wasn’t pushing her. I guess he got a whiff of (scent) drag. That’s got to be what made him turn. When he turned, I shot him. I heard the arrow hit. It made some noise. I stayed in the stand half-an-hour. I could hear it grunting. Then I didn’t hear it.”
He climbed down, searched and found a bloody arrow but no deer. It was around 4 p.m. Then, according to Russ, knowing he made a good shot, Papa Lou went back to the ladder stand, collected his things and walked up to a box stand up the hill to wait for Savoy. Normally, his son said, he’d walk out after a hunt and meet his ride in a certain spot.
“When Lane got to that spot that night and Papa Lou wasn’t there, he got a little worried that something may have happened to him so he started going towards the stand where Papa Lou was hunting to make sure he hadn’t hurt himself,” Russ said. “When he walked up on the stand all he could see was Papa Lou’s smile from ear to ear.”
They found the deer about 100 yards away. The arrow hit just behind the right leg and exited the neck region.
That’s when they began shouting.
Russ, a sales manager for Zimmer Biomet, which sells knee, hip and shoulder implants, said, “Lane made a joke. He said, ‘We should probably not hunt that area again this week because every deer from miles around heard our excitement and celebration and I’m sure they won’t be back around this area for a while.’ ”
Papa Lou plans to have the trophy buck mounted by Jacob Helbing, the ranch owners’ son, next summer. He’ll probably celebrate again with family and friends.