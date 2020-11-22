Panthers win at Franklin, eye home playoff

Catholic High School closed out the regular season with its fourth straight win on Friday, beating a resilient Franklin Senior High team 49-32 on the road to likely sew up a home game to open the Division III playoffs.
The Panthers (5-3 overall, 4-2 District 7-2A) are expected to finish as the No. 8 seed in Division III and would open against the No. 9 seed, Holy Savior Menard, based on unofficial power rankings at GeauxPreps.com. Franklin (4-4, 4-2) is projected to be the No. 17 seed in Class 2A, which means they would open at the No. 16 seed, projected to be South Plaquemines.
CHS rushed for 300 yards on 46 attempts Friday, with nine players getting carries. KK Reno led the Panthers with 131 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, with Marco Austin (22 yards, 1 TD) and Willie Regard (36 yards, 1 TD) next with seven touches each. Mason Boutte (4-23) and Cole Broussard (2-14) also had rushing touchdowns.
“I thought we did a really nice job running the football,” CHS coach Scott Wattigny said. “I even thought we did a really nice job passing the football. I know we only had five attempts — two of those were completions — but we had some guys in good position, just a fingertip or so out of reach for some really explosive plays on offense. The more that we can soften the interior of the defense and spread defenses out (with an effective passing game), the better chance we have of making a run as this thing continues to develop, so that was good.”
Wattigny said the plan going into the season was to spread the ball around. The Panthers were still putting things in at the beginning of the season, all the way up to the Ascension Episcopal game in the third week. Reno averaged about 30 touches a game to that point, in part because the team still hadn’t had time to learn the entire offensive system and in part because of injuries.
“That was never the plan,” Wattigny said. “That’s more due to the circumstance of the virus and being limited in time, and not really pressing the envelope from an offensive standpoint because we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season.”
Wattigny had planned to be at the school every Friday to work with players in the spring, then have a full summer of work with them. Instead, the virus shut down the schools and limited summer work. Then came the late start to the season, which was pushed up a week late in the process.
“What people are seeing right now is really what the original plan was from the get-go,” the coach said. “KK should really touch the ball maybe max 20 times a game, and everybody else should get the rest of the attempts. Who gets those attempts just varies based on the defense and who’s got the hot hand. It was never ‘we’re just going to give it to No. 2 every single time and that was it.’ We had to be able to be versatile and actually have some diversity in who’s carrying the football for us.”
The Loreauville game in week 4 was really when the team was able to put in a lot of different things that the team was originally going to do before being hit with a few injuries.
“That really kind of flipped everything for us,” Wattigny said of injuries to Layne Lipari (who had 56 yards Friday on five carries) vs. AES and William Russell and Boutte against Loreauville. “That kind of flipped everything for us and we had to go back to the drawing board. We just haven’t been able to get into that consistency that you know you need as an offense, and now we’re starting to get into it. If there’s a time to get into it, now’s a great time.”
Franklin never gave up in the game, but Wattigny was pleased with how his team responded with a score every time Franklin got points.
“The score is not indicative of the flow of the game, the feel of it,” Wattigny said. “There was never a time where we were pressing the panic button. We were in a game closer than what I felt we should have been.”
CHS was leading 29-6 late in the first half but the Hornets got a touchdown and 2-point conversion with two seconds to go to make it 29-14 at halftime. Had the Panthers been able to keep it 29-6 and then score coming out of the half, Wattigny felt that would have taken some of the life out of Franklin.
“But instead, that’s not the case, it’s 29-14 and they’re coming out swinging and they wind up putting up 32 points,” Wattigny said. “I loved the competitive spirit from their side. I thought that their kids never quit and continued to find ways to stay in the ballgame, but I loved really our response. Every time they responded, we went right back on offense and responded, which is really good for us moving forward.”
Though the season didn’t go exactly as planned, with COVID-19 limiting practice and cutting the schedule down to eight games, Wattigny likes the way his team is playing and is glad to have a chance ot open the playoffs at home.
Hurricane Laura wiped out Barbe’s schedule, meaning the Panthers had to find a replacement, and ended up with De La Salle, the likely top seed in Division II at 7-0. Even at that, Wattigny said he felt CHS had a chance to go 7-1 and go undefeated in district.
While the Panthers lost 28-14 to Ascension Episcopal and 12-10 to Loreauville, CHS had a chance in both games. Catholic High had two empty trips to the 5- and 1-yard lines against the Blue Gators, the coach said, and turned the ball over on downs against LHS late in the game and surrendered a touchdown pass with 20 seconds to go.
“I guess for me, the way that we finished was great,” Wattigny said. “Did I have high expectations that we were a team that could go 8-0? Yeah, I absolutely felt that way. My expectations were there, and our ability to be in those games and do what I thought we were capable of doing was still absolutely there.
“No we didn’t finish 7-1, no we didn’t finish 8-0, but I think respectfully considering circumstances and also considering everything that was going on, to go 5-3 and to finish the way we did the last four weeks is a good sign for our football team going forward. A lot to be proud of, and sometimes it’s good to get punched in the mouth like we did against AES and against Loreauville. That gut check, how do you respond? Why does everybody love the game of football? Because it’s an opportunity to reveal your character and your integrity and teach life lessons. You know as well as I do, life is going to throw you every punch that it possibly can, and how do you respond to it. I think the way that our kids and our seniors, the leaders in our program, responded was exceptionally well and indicative of us finishing the season out the way we did. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys and I’m proud to be their coach, and looking forward to having a successful playoff run.”
If CHS does get the 8 seed and wins its playoff opener, next up would be No. 1 seed Isidore Newman (8-0) and highly-recruited sophomore quarterback Arch Manning.
“Which is awesome,” Wattigny said. “Not looking past anything that has to be done on this coming Friday, but as you see yourself through the whole bracket, what better opportunity than to go take down 1 and be on that high-profile stage of the fact of who we’re going to go play and who plays quarterback for them. You can’t want something more than that. That’s going to be huge.”