Panthers travel for final pre-district game, vs. St. Paul’s

After an unexpected bye week and an unexpected win, the Catholic High Panthers return to the field tonight when CHS hits the road to Covington to face Class 5A St. Paul’s in the final non-district game before the start of District 7-2A play next week at Delcambre.
Coming off of a 21-6 win over Vermilion Catholic in week one, the Panthers were slated to play host to Breaux Bridge in the home opener last week but a positive Covid 19 test put the brakes on that game as went into quarantine for two weeks and according to LHSAA rules in effect this season, that led to a forfeit win for Catholic High.
The now 2-0 Panthers step up in class as the take on St. Paul’s, which lost their week one game to Hurricane Ida and were swamped 41-2 by Zachary.
“We’re disappointed about last week simply because we didn’t get a chance to play,” CHS coach Scott Wattigny said.
“I’m grateful for the fact that it counts as a win this year whereas last year it would have been just a canceled game.”
Regardless of how the win was achieved, Wattigny is pleased that his team is 2-0 headed into a tough game,’
“We talked after the VC game that 2-1 would be great, 3-0 would be fantastic and 1-2 was not acceptable,” he said. “We’re 2-0 right now. St. Paul’s is a perennial program. They have been doing this for a long time
“The benefit for us is the power points. We’ll treat this like a playoff atmosphere, which it will be. It gets our guys stying used to play tough competition.”
The other benefit is that the game is a road trip.
“You hope that you don’t have to go on the road because of the power points but if you do, it gets our guys ready for one because we’ve been on the road for a game,” Wattigny said. “There are just a lot of benefits that come from this.”
To beat the Class 5A school, Wattigny said that his Panthers are going to have be completely focused on the opponent.
“We’re going to have to be laser-focused all week at practice, which we have been so far,” the CHS coach said. “We’re going to have to play disciplined football and match their physicality.
“If we do those three things, we have a fighter’s chance in this.”
The other factor with this game is the fact that the school and the team has dealt with the effects of Ida.
“I know they’ve dealt with the hurricane,” Wattigny said. “But I think they are where we are in not playing a game in the first two weeks. We are in similar situations but someone has to win this game.
“But we have to see ourselves getting better from week one. From week on to week two is where you see the most improvements, For us, this is our week two and that’s how I’m treating it. We have to get a lot better than we were against VC. We’re ascending the mountain right now.”