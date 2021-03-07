Coming into the weekend, the Catholic High Panther baseball team had been playing for two weeks and had yet to post a win.
CHS was 0-5 with a three game series at home against E.D. White coming up starting Friday with a double-header Saturday.
A loss to the Cardinals Friday put the Panthers at 0-6 on the season before CHS came out on fire Saturday and beat E.D. White 10-3 and 5-4 to take the double-header and the series, posing its first two wins of the year to improve to 2-6 headed into Tuesday’s game with North Vermilion and into the Eunice High Tournament next weekend.
But even the slow start hasn’t dampened head coach David Jordan’s outlook for his team.
“We were playing better than a team that was 0-6,” Jordan said. “That’s baseball though. You can play great and still come up short on the scoreboard. There have been a lot of teams over the years that have started slow and won a championship.
“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We’re not a bad team. We’re not a great team either but we’ve played a lot of good teams so far this year which explains why we started 0-6.”
Still, Jordan was hoping that his team wouldn’t get to caught up in the record and instead trust in the process that would lead to a better baseball team when the season reaches crunch time in April and May.
“So far, they kept playing, kept grinding and kept the faith,” Jordan said. “It showed today in the first game as Robert Minvielle set the tone with how he pitched and in the second game with Willy Regard’s home run to lead off the first.
“Those were two big things for us and really put us in a place to go out and win the games.”
In Friday’s first game, E.D. White scored three runs in the second and a run in the third before CHS rallied with two runs in the fourth and a run in the sixth but the Panthers weren’t able to get any closer and fell 4-3.
Regard had a hit, scored two runs and had an RBI for CHS while Nick Boutte had a hit and scored a run and Zack Farris had a hit and an RBI for Catholic High.
In Saturday’s first game, Catholic High scored eight runs in the bottom of the first to give Minvielle some cushion. He responded by going seven innings and scattered three runs, one earned, on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Boutte, Regard and Seagan Segura each doubled for CHS in the win. Boutte finished with three hits and three RBIs and Segura had two hits and two RBIs
In the second game Saturday, Regard led off Catholic High’s first at bat with a solo home run as Catholic High took an early lead only to see E.D. White tie the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth before the Panthers won it with a run in the bottom of the seventh
Boutte and Carter Fletcher each had a hit and an RBI in the win.
Napier started and went two innings and left the game with a cramp in his forearm. Farris and Phillip Sigue each pitched before Regard pitched 1 1/3 innings to pick up the win