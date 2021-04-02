The Catholic High School tennis team played host to Jennings High School and St. Louis Catholic in a dual match Saturday, with the CHS boys earning a win against Jennings and the girls netting a win over St. Louis.
The CHS boys beat Jennings 3-2.
Matthew Moore led the Panthers with an emphatic 6-0, 6-1 victory over Logan Mier. Elliot Haik fell 8-4 on the second singles court. DJ Neuville, who just returned to the tennis courts after basketball season, partnered with Rivers Schwing for a 6-1, 6-1 victory at the No. 1 doubles spot. Seth Dugas and Jake Lissard pulled off their win in a tiebreaker, while Gabriel Lamperez and Hayes Lipari came up short on their court, coach Juliet Davis reported.
The CHS boys weren’t as fortunate against perennial tennis powerhouse St. Louis Catholic. Moore fell 6-0, 6-0 to Kai Reinauer, one of the best players in Louisiana. Davis said it was a high quality match that the score did not accurately reflect. James Wassell picked up a victory at No. 2 singles by the score of 6-3, 6-4. The Panthers were unable to pick up any other courts, falling on No. 3 singles and all five doubles courts.
The Lady Panthers pulled out a 3-2 win against St. Louis Catholic. The singles courts were split, with Lauren Fremin falling by the score of 6-2, 6-1. Olivia Cestia gutted out a comeback victory, her coach said. After dropping the first set 6-1, she claimed the second set in a tiebreaker and rolled in the third set tiebreaker 10-2.
In doubles action, Rosemary Davis and Lauren Fremin fell 7-6, 7-5 against a very experienced St. Louis pairing in a very well played match, the coach said. Lauren Cestia and Kate Avery Ditch won their match 6-4, 6-3.The deciding point came down to Ava Fortier and Isabella Breaux, who pulled out a marathon victory, winning each set in a tiebreaker.
The Jennings girls proved to be too tough in doubles, sweeping all three courts. However, the pairings of Lauren Fremin/Rosemary Davis and Lauren Cestia/Kate Avery Ditch were able to extend their matches to third set tiebreakers. The theme for the girls squad all day long was tiebreakers, as seven of their sets went to tiebreakers, Coach Davis said. CHS picked up singles victories by Annie Dupuy and Miriam Romero.