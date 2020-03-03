Panthers split four game at tourney

ERATH — The Catholic High Panthers split four games over the weekend at Erath High's Ross Granger Memorial Tournament, beating host Erath 23-1 and Class 5A Southside High 5-2 but falling to Class 5A Acadiana High 10-0 and Class 4A St. Thomas More 14-3.
With the split of games, CHS is now 3-2 on the season headed into at Class 5A Walker High.
CHS 23, Erath 1
In the first game of the tournament, John Cole Broussard had three hits and three RBIs as part of a 14 hits attack as the Panthers beat Erath 23-1 in five innings, capped off with a 10 run fifth.
Nick Boutte had two hits and two RBIs as the Panthers also tok advantage of 11 Erath walks in the win.
Carter Fletcher got the win as he threw a no-hitter but allowed one run and had 11 strikeouts and walked three in five innings.
Individual statistics for Erath were not available.
Acadiana 10, Catholic High 0
In the second game of the tournament for CHS, Acadiana High threw a no-hitter against the Panthers in a 10-0 loss to the Rams.
Catholic High didn't have a hit or a batter reach by walk, the only two CHS batters to reach base did so on AHS errors.
Nick Borne took the loss as he allowed one run on five hits in four innings. Isaac Thibodeaux and John Landry also pitched for CHS in the loss.
St. Thomas More 14, Catholic High 3
In the third game of the tournament, St. Thomas More pushed across four runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead and sealed the game with a seven run fourth innings as the Cougars beat CHS 14-3 in five innings.
For the Panthers, Isaac Thibodeaux had two hits and two RBIs and William Regard had a hit and an RBI for the Panthers.
Defensively, Catholic High committed eight errors in the game.
Robert Minvielle took the loss as he allowed six runs, four earned, on four hits in three innings. Chris Landry and Zach Napier also pitched for CHS in the loss.
Individual statistics for STM were not available.
CHS 5, Southside 2
In the final game of the tournament, Avery Guidry had three hits and John Cole Broussard had two hits and an RBI as Catholic High scored the first five runs of the game and held on to beat Southside 5-2.
Isaac Thibodeaux had two hits and an RBI and scored a run for CHS, which finished with nine hits in the game.
In addition to his bat, Guidry also had a solid day on the mound as he went all seven innings and scattered two runs on six hits with nine strikeouts.
Individual statistics for Southside were not available.
New Iberia Senior High
The NISH Jackets won two games and dropped one in the Plaquemines Tournament over the weekend as the Jackets dropped their first game to Dunham 11-10 then turned around and beat HL Bourgeois 19-7 and Brusly 10-3 to improve to 4-1 on the season. The Jackets were scheduled to play Teurlings Monday and then head to the Breaux Bridge Tournament this weekend.
Dunham 11, NISH 10
Against Dunham, Chipper Menard had two hits and two RBIs, Colby Khammany also had two hits and two RBIs and Telbia Coughlin added a hit and two RBIs.
Menard went four innings and allowed four runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts; Reid Freeman went one inning and allowed five runs on four hits.
NISH 19, HL Bourgeois 7
In the second game of the tournament, Chipper Menard had three hits and three RBIs as the Jackets won by mercy rule after five innings.
Kanin Meyers had a hit and two RBIs while Braeden Trahan got the win as he went three innings.
NISH 10, Brusly 3
In NISH's final game of the tournament, Cody Khammany had two hits with four RBIs, Chipper Menard added two hits and score two runs, Kanin Meyers had three hits with two RBIs, Dylan Ruffin had two hits and an RBI and Taegan Bourque had two hits and scored a run and Reid Fremen had a hit and two RBIs.
Dustin Menard got the win and he went 4 1/3 innings and had seven strikeouts.
Delcambre
The Delcambre Panthers won four games last week as DHS beat Amite 15-0 Monday, St. Martinville 12-7, Livonia 11-0 and Warren Easton 12-1 as part of St. Martinville Senior High's Tournament over the weekend.
The Panthers are now 4-0 and were scheduled to play at Livonia Monday.
Delcambre 15, Amite 0
Against Amite, Landry Guidry and Zach Delcambre each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the offensive charge. Delcambre also threw a no-hitter in the game as he moved to 1-0 on the season.
Delcambre 12, St. Martinville 7
Against the Tigers in the first game of the tournament, Delcambre trailed 5-2 after the first innings but rallied for the 12-7 win.
Parker Nunez had three hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Landon Guidry had two hits and three RBIs and Karson Breaux also finished with two hits.
Kalob Moneax started for Delcambre and didn't allow and earned run. Kevin Hopkins got the win as he allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Delcambre 11, Livonia 0
In the Panthers third game of the tournament, Hunter Lopez threw a five inning shut out as he allowed only three hits in the mercy rule win.
Cullen Bouton, Kalob Moneaux and Kevin Hopkions each had two RBIs while Hopkins scored two runs and Bouton hit a triple.
Delcambre 12, Warren Easton 1
The Panthers picked up their fourth win of the week as Parker Nunez had three hits and Zach Delcambre added two hits as the Panthers took down Warren Easton 12-1.
Zach Delcambre got the win as allowed two hits and struck out eight and walked one.
Loreauville
The Loreauville Tigers dropped three games this weekend at the Live Oak Tournament as LHS fell 8-7 to Denham Springs, 11-0 to host Live Oak and 7-6 to Central to open the season at 0-3. The Tigers played North Vermilion Monday but no score was immediately available for that game.
The Tigers are scheduled to play three game this week against Hanson, one Thursday and two games Friday at HMS.
Dunham 8, Loreauville 7
Josh Guillot had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, but Dunham broke open a tie game with a run in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and hold on in a 7-6 win over Loreauville Friday.
Zy Alexander had a hit and an RBI, Caleb Washington added an RBI and Cameron Trahan had a hit and an RBI in the loss for Loreauville.
Washington took the loss for LHS has he allowed six runs on five hits in three innings. Whitney Boudreaux also pitched three innings for LHS.
Live Oak 11, Loreauville 0
Against Live Oak, Loreauville only managed one hit, a Mike Latulas single, in losing to the Eagles 11-0.
Beau Blanchard took the loss as he allowed 11 runs, seven earned, on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Jesse Pelous also pitched for Loreauville in the loss.
Central 7, Loreauville 6
Down four runs in the top of the seventh, Loreauville scored three times but couldn't get any closer in a 7-6 loss to Central in the Tigers last game of the tournament.
Jordy Broussard led Loreauville with three hits and an RBI while Zy Alexander had two hits and scored a run. Mycal Jones also had two hits and an RBI and Landon Lagrange finished with a hit and an RBI for the Tigers.
Riley Marcotte took the loss for LHS has he allowed four runs, three earned on two hits without recording an out in the first inning.
Hunter Freyou and Jordy Broussard each pitched for LHS in the loss.
ESA
The ESA Falcons split a pair of games this weekend at their own tournament, losing 15-4 to Centerville and then beating Jeanerette 12-4 to move to 1-1 on the season ahead of playing host to St. Martinville today.
Centerville 15, ESA 4
Centerville scored at least one run, with a five run outburst in the second, to take control and beat ESA 15-4 in the Falcons opening game of the tournament.
Matt Sonnier had two hits and an RBI for Centerville, who also had three runs scored from Tevynn Guilbeau and a hit and two RBI for Andrew Cuvillier.
Braden Gaspard got the win as he went 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits. Sonnier also pitched for Centerville.
ESA was led offensively by Henry Shuffler, who had two hits and two RBIs, Collin Pooler had a hit and an RBI for ESA in the loss.
Clay Hebert took the loss for the Falcons has he allowed nine runs, none earned, on two hits in three innings. ESA committed eight errors in the game.
ESA 12, Jeanerette 4
In the Falcons second game of the tournament, Henry Shuffler had three hits, two RBIs and scored three runs as ESA scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take control and beat Jeanerette 12-4.
Clay Hebert, Jackson Spoon and Robert Broussard each had two RBIs for the Falcons in the win.
Collin Pooler got the win as he allowed one run on one hit in three innings of relief. Jackson Spoon started and Matthew Hebert also pitched for ESA.
Noah Rollins had a hit and an RBI for Jeanerette.