After reaching the Division III quarterfinals in coach Scott Wattigny’s first year at the helm, Catholic High is ready to take the next step with 16 returning starters.
“What I’m most excited about is our veteran offensive line,” Wattigny said. “It’s a big line for a 2A school. We have some good depth, too. It’s great having Russell Lewis back. We lost him for the rest of the season when he got injured in the Loreauville game.
“You have Russell Lewis, Marcus Jacob, Jaden Nicholas, Nick Aguillard and Paul Billeaud. Those are guys who have real playing experience. We feel good about our offensive line, and that’s where a lot of our confidence comes from.”
KK Reno, the District 7-2A offensive co-MVP, rushed for 1,049 yards and 17 touchdowns last year. Reno (6-1, 210, Sr.) primarily played quarterback last year, but he’ll spend more time at running back this season.
“We have evolved with our offense,” Wattigny said. “We’ve installed everything that we wanted. Jack Chauvin will take a tremendous amount of snaps for us. Not only at quarterback, but also at running back.
“When KK goes to quarterback, Jack will go to the position KK was in, and vice versa. From a skills standpoint, we have three guys who primarily play defense that will be at our other running back position. It’s Cambridge Hall, Josh Cooper and Shea Lee. Those three guys are going to rotate.”
Marco Austin (5-9, 205, Sr.) returns at fullback, while the receiver position is up for grabs with the preseason jamboree two weeks ahead.
“We’ll have a committee of receivers,” Wattigny said. “It really comes down to who can block. The guys who can block the best on the perimeter for us are the guys who are going to play the most.
“We’re going to be a lot more play-action than we were last year. I’m not saying we’re going to throw the ball a tremendous amount, but we’re going to keep defenses more honest. “
The CHS defense lost three star players in linemen Ross Molbert and Mason Boutte, along with linebacker Carson Stiles, but the group returns five defensive backs and three linebackers with starting experience.
“We have nine guys coming back who played a tremendous amount of snaps,” Wattigny said. “We played with four linebackers last year and rotated three at a time. Ridge Bayard, Noah Broussard and Ryan Faucheaux were in the rotation. The question is who is going to be the dynamic playmaker?
“(Defensive end) Russell Davis played every snap for us. We moved Josh Cooper from cornerback to free safety. Cambridge Hall and Shea Lee are our two cornerbacks. We have a tremendous amount of experience back there.”
The Panthers will seek to avenge district losses last year to Loreauville and Ascension Episcopal. With Houma Christian dropping out of 7-2A, CHS added a fourth non-district opponent to a tough slate that includes Vermilion Catholic, Notre Dame, Breaux Bridge and 5A St. Paul’s.