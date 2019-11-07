Catholic High captured the District 7-2A championship with a convincing 48-22 win over home over Franklin on Thursday.
Tray Henry accounted for 216 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Panthers (7-3, 7-0).
"When we got Tray as a freshman, he was about 75% of what he is now," CHS head coach Brent Indest said. "His sophomore and junior year, he really just stayed right there. He didn't grow much and didn't get much faster, but he had a growth spurt and found another gear before this season.
"He has close to 1,500 yards on the year, and that's with rarely playing in the second half of a whole lot of games. He definitely didn't play in the fourth quarter of any of our district games."
Henry scored two touchdowns to give CHS a 14-0 lead before Franklin ((5-5, 5-2) quarterback Zylan Perry answered with a 69-yard scramble that brought the Hornets within 14-8.
"(Perry) had 153 yards rushing at the half," Indest said. "We did so many good things defensively with our pass rush. We're doing a good job of blitzing the quarterback. We made a lot of great plays, but we gave up a lot of big plays.
"We did it against Jeanerette last week, but it was in the passing game. We gave up two plays over 70 yards last week and two plays over 60 yards this week. That's going to win tonight, but that's not going to beat St. Charles Catholic. That's not going to beat Notre Dame. That's not going to beat Newman. It's not going to beat Dunham. We have to fix that."
With the Panthers leading 27-8 late in the second quarter, Franklin drove to the CHS one-yard line but was turned away on downs.
"The goal-line stand was huge," Indest said. "I told the kids that we kind of took it out of them right there. If they score right there, they're coming out in the second half ready to punch us in the mouth."
Quarterback Trey Amos rushed for 129 yards on eight carries with a touchdown, and wingback KK Reno added 87 yards on eight attempts and a score.
"KK doesn't get the ball as much as Trey and Tray, but the threat of him getting the ball not only in the run game but also in the passing game...it opens up things," Indest said. "KK is doing what Peter LeBlanc did for us last year.
"He keeps guys off of us. Even when Peter wasn't hurting you, he was hurting you because of the potential things he can do."