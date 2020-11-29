Now the fun begins.
Moments after beating Holy Savior Menard 13-6 in the first round of the Division III football playoffs, Catholic High head coach Scott Wattigny was already thinking about the Panthers’ quarterfinal round game at top seed Newman and phenom quarterback Arch Manning, grandson of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning and nephew of two other NFL quarterbacks, Peyton and Eli Manning.
“Now we get to go on the road and face that guy,” Wattigny said. “You know, you have to face him at one point whether in the next round or a later round but we’ll be ready to rock.
“Hopefully, the weather will be a little better than it was tonight.”
Weather conditions definitely played a part in the eighth-seeded Panthers’ win over the No. 9 seed Eagles.
Friday afternoon and evening rains left the field conditions at Panther Stadium a quagmire of water and mud and by Wattigny’s admission limited the playbook available for CHS.
And while the Panthers’ offense was able to get a couple of scores to pull out the win, the MVP of the game was probably CHS punter Nick Boutte.
“Kudos to Nick and special teams for getting us out of some bad spots and flipping the field for us,” Wattigny said. “Nobody wants to play offense in conditions like this and have to go 80 or 90 yards to score.”had
And maybe the CHS defense as well.
“With the exception of one busted run, our defense played phenomenal,” the CHS coach added. “We held them in check most of the night.”
While the defense and special teams are a big part of the game, it’s the offense that puts points on the board. Catholic High’s offense battled rough field conditions, but the Panthers’ were able to grind out a win.
“K.K. Reno carried the ball a tremendous amount because we really couldn’t get the ball into other people’s hands,” Wattigny said. “K.K. was great and really and truly he was the guy for us tonight.
“We had the first down late that allowed us to run out the clock. Without that, we could be in trouble.”
Wattigny also lauded quarterback Layne Lipari, who was able to keep the offense going in the obviously terrible field conditions. Reno led CHS with 89 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. The Panthers had 149 rushing yards with Willie Regard adding 50 yards on seven carries.
But according to the CHS coach, it was the type of game that was a testament to the 2020 season that the Panthers have played so far.
“Even through the rough start of the season, we held it together and tonight it was the same way,” Wattigny said. “We had a rough start and we held it together and got the win.
“You’d like to win by more than seven points but whether you win by one or 60, a win is a win. I’m super proud of my guys for staying together and puling through to get this win.”
And now, it’s time for the Greenies.
“What we need to do is control the ball and control the clock,” the CHS coach said. “We need to keep him on the sidelines. It’s hard for a quarterback to work if he can’t get on the field.”