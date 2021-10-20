Panthers look to return to early-season form

Catholic High takes a break from District 7-2A this week when the Panthers host Notre Dame Friday.
The Pioneers are 5-2 with their only losses coming to Class 4A Teurlings Catholic and three-time Division III state champion Lafayette Christian.
In 2018, CHS lost 49-0 at home in Week 4 to the Pioneers. In a Division III state championship rematch, Notre Dame won 42-21.
In 2019, the seventh-ranked Panthers upset the No. 2 Pioneers 24-21 in the quarterfinals in Crowley.
“They’re a good team,” CHS coach Scott Wattigny said of the Pioneers. “I want to see our guys play like we did against Vermilion Catholic and St. Paul’s.”
CHS (3-4) defeated Vermilion Catholic 21-6 in Abbeville in Week 1. After a COVID forfeit over Breaux Bridge in Week 3, the Panthers were edged 17-13 by Class 5A St. Paul’s, which has a 5-1 record and is ranked No. 4 in Division I.
“I want to see us play like we did in the first seven quarters of the season,” Wattigny said. “We were flying around with 11 guys running to the football. On offense, we were moving the chains and eating up the clock.”
The Notre Dame offense is led by quarterback Nicholas Swacker (68-128, 900 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INT). Lucas Simon (98-598, 10 TDs) is the top ground threat, while Zach Lamm (30-465, 1 TD) and Luke Bertrand (18-222, 4 TDs) are the leading receivers.
The CHS offense features fullback Marco Austin (67-351, 1 TD) and quarterback KK Reno (79-346, 5 TDs).
Austin rushed for 169 yards on 24 carries in Week 1, but the senior has missed multiple games due to injuries. Reno has also missed time.
“We’re healthy enough to put a team on the field but some of our guys have really been limited in practice,” Wattigny said.
Austin didn’t play in last week’s 14-12 win over West St. Mary.
“It was good to snap our losing streak,” Wattigny said of the come from behind win last week. “It looked bleak in the first quarter. Turnovers are hurting us, along with penalties and costly mistakes. When we don’t do those things, we’re a good football team.”