For both Catholic High baseball and softball, the stoppage of the 2020 prep baseball and softball seasons put the brakes on what had the potential to become memorable seasons for both squads.
After being swept in a three-game series at ED White, the CHS Panthers rebounded with three huge wins in what was easily the toughest part of the CHS schedule.
And after a disappointing loss to Iota, the Lady Panthers were in the process of coming together as a team and on the verge of putting together a run to the end of the season.
“I have to say, after we were swept by E.D. White and coming out of that with three big wins against North Vermilion, Opelousas Catholic and Breaux Bridge, I couldn't have been more proud of my team and what they did and were doing,” CHS baseball coach David Jordan said.
Words that could also have been said by said first-year softball coach Angela Badeaux.
“After that loss to Iota, Laurie Badeaux (Baudeaux's daughter) and Michelle Sapienza, called the team together and said, 'We're better than this. We need to get it together.' And the team responded to them.
“That told me more about the team I had than anything else.”
With the remainder of the baseball and softball season in doubt at the moment, we may never know exactly what the two teams could have accomplished the rest of the way. But for a moment, the two teams were coming together with the potential to make each season eventful.
When the season came to a halt due to Governor John Bel Edwards stopping school due to the effect of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, the Panthers three-game winning streak had the team as 7-5 overall with key games coming up long-time nemesis Notre Dame; District 7-2A contests against a surprising Delcambre and defending district champ Ascension Episcopal and a pair of games against a hot New Iberia Senior High team in the NISH tournament.
Having already played and beaten North Vermilion, at the time the No. 1 seeded team in Class 4A, Opelousas Catholic, a perennial baseball state championship contender and Breaux Bridge, also in the top 10 in power rankings in Class 4A, it was easily the toughest part of the CHS schedule.
From the start of the season, the Panthers had been playing well and until the losses to ED White, CHS had only lost to to St. Thomas More and Acadiana, long-time baseball powers in the state.
And even in those losses, Catholic High had played well enough to win.
“We led in both those games,” Jordan said. “But we had a couple of bad innings that got away from us
“We had been playing well, hitting the ball, had solid pitching all season. That's why those three losses at ED White were so surprising.”
Coming out of those losses, Catholic High got great pitching from starters Robert Minvielle, Carter Fletcher and Avery Guidry to quickly rebound from the three-game losing streak to post a three-game winning streak.
“That Tuesday Robert Minvielle went seven,” Jordan said. “Than on Thursday I go to Carter Fletcher and he went seven. And then Avery Guidry threw one of the best high-school games I've seen in a while against a real good high school club. We came out of the losses and were playing well.”
Another thing that Jordan was happy with was the fact that, as a team, it was one of the better hitting teams that he's had a Catholic High.
Several players were batting more than .300, including Guidry and Kolby Presley, and as a team, the Panthers were batting around .280.
“We were hitting the ball,” Jordan said. “We were getting people on base. We were driving in runs. The way we were playing, if I was an opposing coach, I would not have wanted to face us.”
In softball, Badeaux took over a young CHS team, which had graduated five seniors the year before, and had gone through some early season growing pains as the Lady Panthers were putting it together.
“Our schedule was hard to start the season,” Badeaux said. “We faced some tough teams to start the season and we got smacked pretty hard. It was helping to prepare us and we made some changes and doing some things where the girls were coming together and we were coming into the part of the schedule where I felt the girls were going to show the progression they made.”
At the time of the stoppage, CHS was 2-8 overall with games mostly against Class 4A and 5A teams with a couple against some Class B and C powers as well.
“I wish we could have played a little longer and gotten into district against teams that were more our size,” Badeaux said. “When we took the field this year, we had three seniors on the team, but they didn't have a lot of field time. Most of the players we had didn't have a lot of experience either. So they had to learn on the go.”
And when the season came to a halt, the Lady Panthers had picked up some experience and were starting to come around.
“We were taking the next step and I really wanted to see where this was going,” Badeaux said.
Both coaches agreed that the worst part of the stoppage was the fact that the seniors really didn't get any closure for the season and their careers.
“My heart really goes out for them,” Badeaux said. “They've done all the work for the past four years and they've not going to be able to see it through.”
Both coaches are holding out hope that the season resumes and the seniors get that moment they've worked for, but the reality is that no one knows what's going to happen.
“I tell them to keep it positive,” Jordan said. “Whatever happens, I'm proud of them for holding their heads high and keeping it together as best they can throughout all of this.”