HAMMOND — K.K. Reno had 15 points and Trace Williams chipped in 9 points as No. 9 seed Catholic High went on the road and upset No.8 seed St. Thomas Aquinas 39-36 in the opening round of the LHSAA Division III playoffs Saturday.
Russel Davis added 8 points for the Panthers, who will go on the road in the quarterfinals to face top seed Newman. No date for game was set by presstime but it is anticipated the game will be Friday.
“That was a good, well-coached team.” CHS coach Josh Guilbeau said. “K.K Reno carried us offensively today and defensively we played very well.
“They had the lead on us for most of the game but we were able to put together a run in the fourth quarter to take the lead and hold on for the win.”
Case Reed led St. Thomas Aquinas with 8 points.