LOREAUVILLE —Catholic High won for the seventh time in its last nine games with a 45-31 victory at Loreauville on Friday.
After LHS senior Zy Alexander canned a 3-pointer for the first points of the game, the Panthers scored the next 15.
Trey Amos stuffed the ball on an alley-oop to make it 13-3, and Javian Willis followed with two free throws after a technical foul was assessed against Alexander for hanging on the rim.
Willis paced all scorers with 12 points, six of which came in the first quarter.
Eight different Panthers scored, which was a major improvement after only three players contributed offensively in a loss to Ascension Episcopal on Tuesday.
CHS got 1/3 of its scoring from its bench, including a long-distance jumper from Preston Cestia that put the Panthers on top 29-9 late in the first half.
“Matthew Andre had a big shot and Shay Lee also came off the bench and gave us some points,” said CHS head coach Josh Guilbeau, whose team improved to 14-10 overall, 6-4 in District 7-2A.
The Panthers relied on a relentless full-court press to frustrate Loreauville (4-14, 1-9) in the first half.
“We played well offensively and defensively in the first half,” Guilbeau said. “We haven’t been scoring too well, so we decided to press them to get something going.”
Most of Willis’ production came in the lane, which pleased his coach.
“Javian was effective inside,” Guilbeau said of the 6-foot-3 senior. “He’s not overly comfortable in the paint, but I tried to force him to play inside.”
In the third quarter, the Panthers suddenly went ice cold and were held scoreless for more than five minutes.
Loreauville scored the first six points of the period before Trace Williams hit CHS’ first bucket at the 2:40 mark of the third.
“That’s just how things have gone for us this year,” Guilbeau said.
“We’ve been inconsistent with scoring. It’s been frustrating at times because we don’t always play up to our capabilities and our ceiling.”
A bucket from Nick Deal brought Loreauville within 40-31 with 2:30 to go in the fourth, but Amos knocked down 5 of his 7 points in the final quarter to help preserve the win.
Late in the fourth, tempers flared briefly when Amos skied on a lay-up attempt and a foul was whistled against Calep Jacob, who felt that he blocked the shot cleanly.
Jacob led the Tigers in scoring with 10 points. The sophomore sparked Loreauville’s second half rally with 8 points in the third quarter.
Deal added 8, followed by Alexander (6 points) and Collin Jacob (5).
CHS drained 8-of-10 free throws while Loreauville was only 2-of-9 from the line.
The Panthers travel to West St. Mary Monday while Loreauville is on the road at Delcambre Monday as well.