Panthers have success after adjusting in scrimmage

After shaking off some rust in the early going, the Catholic High Panthers earned praise from coach Scott Wattigny following a scrimmage vs. Avoyelles on Thursday.
“I didn’t like how he started off in the scrimmage,” Wattigny said. “We weren’t hitting the hole fast enough on offense. We weren’t blocking well, at times.
“Avoyelles came out playing with a ton of energy. We anticipated a certain defense. They changed it, which is fine. It is what it is. We eventually started checking with the sideline at the line of scrimmage, and that really settled us down.”
On its first two drives, the CHS offense didn’t have much success. Once Wattigny moved senior KK Reno to fullback, however, the yardage came in droves.
“When we put Reno at fullback, it was hard to stop him,” Wattigny said. “I think we ran three plays with him at fullback, and we scored on two of them. I told KK that the scrimmage was a chance for us to see a lot of people do different things. That’s why you do scrimmages — to evaluate personnel.
“We were very basic on offense tonight. We stayed with option and outside runs. We didn’t really do anything else or get in other formations. When we put a tight end in, it really helped us. It helped us balance out the line.”
CHS was playing without two starting offensive linemen, and two of the Panthers’ key defenders only took a few snaps.
“We played two sophomore offensive linemen because Russell Davis and Jaden Nicholas sat out,” Wattigny said. “Both will be full-tilt for Week 1. It was good for those sophomores to get experience against a team with a large defensive front.
“(Cornerback) Cambridge Hall and (linebacker) Ridge Bayard are dealing with shoulder injuries. They might be out for the jamboree, but I think they’ll be ready after that.”
With its Wing-T offense and above-average size, the Avoyelles’ offense methodically piled up yardage.
“That’s a tough offense to stop,” Wattigny said. “The scrimmage was set up where they had a 15-play drive. You hope your defense isn’t going to be on the field that long in a game. I thought it went well overall.
“We have a few mental mistakes we need to clean up. We also need to work on the penalty aspect, but I think part of that is the fact that this was the first time we hit somebody since last year in the Newman playoff game.”
Avoyelles, which reached the 2020 quarterfinals before losing to Kinder, plowed ahead on offense with a 255-pound fullback and a 6-foot-7, 410-pound tackle.
“Avoyelles has a great team,” Wattigny said. “They were up two scores in the fourth quarter in the quarterfinals against Kinder. They were up 7-6 on Many at the half. I appreciate Coach (Andy) Boone taking a trip down here to play us.”
The CHS second-team offense impressed with several backs contributing for big plays.
“How special were Jovan Brown and Marques Austin?” Wattigny queried about his two sophomore running backs. “Our young guys — JD Hidago, Tristan Lewis and Jaiden Mitchell — were playing physical. You have to like that.”
The atmosphere at CHS seemed more fitting for a rivalry game than a preseason scrimmage.
“There was a lot of emotion here tonight,” Wattigny said. “We had a great crowd with a large, vocal student section. I didn’t get to experience things like that in my first year here because of COVID-19.”