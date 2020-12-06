Panthers go toe-to-toe with top-seeded Newman before bowing out

Catholic High School’s defense again played an outstanding game before top-seeded Newman took advantage of a short field to score the go-ahead touchdown in a 14-7 win over the Panthers in a Division III quarterfinal playoff game Friday in New Orleans.
CHS coach Scott Wattigny said a couple of missed scoring opportunities ended up biting the Panthers.
“In all honesty it should’ve been 17-nothing going into halftime,” the coach said. “We miss a field goal, we’ve got a great set-up of a tight end screen that’s in our kids hand and we drop it, where we probably walk into the end zone, you go up 14-nothing, possibly 17-nothing. But that’s why they’re the No. 1 team. Defense played lights out for them.”
Newman held Frank Monica’s high-powered offense at St. Charles to the exact same score — 14-7 — earlier this season, Wattigny said. CHS lost to St. Charles in the playoffs last year, 43-42 in double overtime.
“You hold a firepower offense like (Newman) to 14 points, you’ve got to feel really good about yourself as a unit,” Wattigny said. “Obviously there were a couple of plays here and there that kind of really made the difference. There was a fourth-down play right before half, and we had an opportunity for a sack prior to that fourth-down play, that really I think would’ve paid major dividends later in the game. Going in (to halftime) 7-7 is great, but going in 7-nothing would’ve been nicer.
“But kudos to our kids. They played lights out. Gosh dog they played really well.”
The defensive backs were knocking balls down and making tackles in the open field, making it really hard on the Greenies.
“Can’t speak enough credit to them, they made it really hard (for Newman),” he said.
Injuries played a role in the game too, Wattigny said. CHS was without 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman Russell Lewis. Defensive lineman Robert Minvielle didn’t get to play much this year. Seagan Segura, who contributes on special teams and other spots, and Trace Williams also were missed. Mason Boutte, a team captain and the leader of the special teams and defense who also plays offense got hurt during the game, forcig Stan Allen to play both offense and defense in the second half instead of being able to concentrate solely on offense. CHS lost Russell Davis and Ross Molbert the week before, so they weren’t able to practice during the week the way they needed to.
“You just start taking a couple of those guys away, when you play a team like them, you really want to have all your bullets in your gun,” Wattigny said. “Those are just things that took place that I think in a game that you know you need to play really well and you have to capitalize on opportunities, that was the difference. Three or four plays here, it’s a different ballgame.”
Wattigny said he’s excited about the way the Panthers played, especially given the challenges this season. CHS had to learn a new system without having a regular spring or summer to do so because of the coronavirus.
“To me, actually more than anything, I think last night’s game is an indication of what could be,” he said. “As far as talent wise, this is not to take away from the guys that we have on our team, but those guys over there, they’ve got some really fantastic athletes, and to put those guys in check, especially after looking at what the first four games were (for CHS, which was 1-3 at that point), how many people do you think would’ve ever thought that last night we would’ve done what we did after what we did the first four games? I would say not many, other than the guys that were in that locker room and the coaches in that locker room believing and trusting in what we wanted to accomplish.”
Those first three losses were by just over 7 points on average. CHS won five straight games after that and finished 6-4.
“When it’s all said and done, you’ve got nothing lots to be proud of,” Wattigny said. “We’ve got 18 really good seniors that went out there and did the best that they could and considering all the circumstances could’ve easily folded, but they chose not to. Super proud of them. Glad to be a Panther. Glad to be their head coach and we’re going to honor them because they deserve it.”