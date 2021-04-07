There is an old adage in baseball — it’s not how many hits you get, it’s what you do with them when you get them.
Well, Catholic High had only four hits against Houma Christian in its District 7-2A contest against the Warriors but those hits plated four runs and it was more than enough for lefty Carter Fletcher, who went the distance and allowed two runs and struck out 12 as Catholic High extended its winning streak to three games in a 4-2 win over the Warriors Tuesday afternoon.
“We took full advantage of the few hits we got,” CHS coach David Jordan said. “We got one hit in the first inning. Willie (Regard) did a great job of running the bases. He got to second on an in the dirt read, went to third and scored on a passed ball.”
One inning, one hit, one run for a team that has been struggling to get hits and runs scored this season.
One run was good, but the Panthers added three more runs to spot Fletcher, who held Houma Christian to two runs in getting the Panthers’ eighth win of the season against 15 losses while improving to 2-1 in district.
“It was good command of the fastball and good pitch calling from Coach Jordan,” Fletcher said. “Really, I was getting all of my pitches over today and the offense gave me enough run support to where we could win..”
Fletcher added that it was the second time in his high school career that he had double-digit strikeouts in a game. The first time was last season before it came to a screeching halt due to Covid-19.
Jordan added that Fletcher had good command on the mound in Tuesday’s win
“His fastball was good, the few changeups he threw were effective,” the CHS coach said. “We tried something new with the curveball today and with the wind it probably wasn’t a good day to try something new but this was a bid game for us and he is a bulldog.
“We knew coming in that they were a good club.”
Fletcher outdueled Houma Christian starter Thomas Amador, a UNO-signee, who gave up four runs in six innings of work.
To add to his dominance of the day, Fletcher also picked an HC runner off of first base in the seventh
Houma Christian fell to 7-9 overall and 1-2 in district.
The lack of hitting has been a concern for Jordan. Of the four hits CHS had against HC, Trey Delahoussaye drove in two runs with a double, Noah Brousard drove in a run with a single and Rocco Lipari had a triple.
“We need to get the bats going,” Jordan said. “Our pitching is good, our defense is getting better each day but we need to get the batting going.”
Catholic High pays host to Delcambre Thursday and Hanson Saturday to close out the week.