Panthers’ Fletcher signs with Iowa Wesleyan for baseball

Catholic High senior pitcher Carter Fletcher looked into a lot of different schools when trying to find a place to continue playing baseball after graduating from high school.
He found the one he wanted to attend 900 miles and a dozen hours away from CHS. Fletcher signed with Iowa Wesleyan University, a school in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on Friday.
“I took my first official visit up there, and I just really fell in love with the campus,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher sent the coaches highlights and emails and after that began talking with them before taking his visit.
Teammate Zac Farris signed with Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, on Friday as well.
CHS coach David Jordan said that Fletcher and Farris both put in a lot of work in finding a place to play college baseball, as did their parents.
“Both kids and their families really did a lot,” Jordan said. “They got out and did what you have to do today. Unless you are a Power 5 guy, you and your parents have to invest and have to make sacrifices and get out and let these people know who you are and what you’re about. Colleges today are not like they used to be. They’ve had a lot of cutbacks. They don’t have the recruiting and the expense accounts like they used to have to get out and look at these people play. So players and parents today, if you want to play at the next level you’ve got to do your part.”
Iowa Wesleyan coaches told Fletcher they want to see him play to his full potential and to grow over the years he’s there.
Fletcher said he thinks his strengths on the mound are a two-seam fastball he can get outs with and two off-speed pitches he can rely on. He said he’s still working to improve on everything about his game. He plans to major in sports management and would like to become a coach.
“Carter’s a kid, same thing as Zac, who’s really invested himself 365 days a year to becoming a better pitcher,” Jordan said. “Carter really has become kind of quietly become a very good hitter. He’s our four-hole hitter and he’s done a great job. As of right now I’d consider Carter our ace pitcher. He’s a guy that every time we run him out there, we’re very confident that we’ve got a great shot at winning, regardless of who we’re playing.”
His coach said Fletcher’s shown an ability to be successful even when he isn’t at the top of his game on the mound.
“The great thing about Carter is he’s learned the lesson a lot of young pitchers don’t understand or don’t know how to figure out is, Carter can have success even when he’s not his best,” Jordan said. “You try to preach that to young pitchers — how can you help your team when you don’t have your best stuff. Because you’re not going to go out there and be a hundred percent every outing. It may be a lot of factors. It may be that the other team is just really good. It may be that your defense isn’t playing that well. Maybe the fact that you just don’t have your best stuff that day.
“But, can you compete, keep the score down, and give you team a chance to win? Carter’s figured that out and I think that’s what colleges just love about Carter. If you see a guy that can keep a really good hitting club down with just one or two pitches, that’s a huge asset. And if Carter should go out there and have all of his pitches working, then he’s a really good pitcher.”
Jordan said that the coronavirus pandemic has meant high school seniors may have to widen their search parameters to find a place to play in college because there aren’t the usual number of available spots for high school players to fill caused by college players finishing up their eligibility.
“We all moved forward, we went from a junior year to a senior year, we lost our seniors from last year, but colleges didn’t move foward,” Jordan said. “So you can’t be too picky. If you find a school that’s going to allow you to put on a uniform and actually give you some financial help, you’d better take it. We had a few schools that have been interested in Carter, and we’ve had a few schools that have come through since he signed, but I told Carter, you’ve got a really great place in Iowa Wesleyan with a really good pitching coach and a solid program, take it.”
Fortunately, Fletcher loved his visit to Iowa.
“I enjoyed how the campus was very small, so it almost felt like home, even though it’s 12 1/2 hours away, it really felt like it was another place I could call home for the next four years,” he said.
Fletcher said he wanted to thank Jordan, MG Fitness and his parents, Ray and Casey Fletcher, for helping him.
Jordan said the two senior signees have been a pleasure to teach and coach.
“You can’t say that about every kid,” Jordan said. “To have two kids that are just so polite and just so respectful, it just makes my job that much less stressful, to know every day I’ve got kids that say ‘yes, sir’ and ‘no, sir,’ that hold values that we wish all kids have.”