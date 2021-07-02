Catholic High School senior Ryan Faucheaux has a favorite football player — himself.
“I like to think of myself as a unique person,” he said. “I don’t idolize other people. I like to be myself.”
And being himself is a good thing.
The CHS middle linebacker likes to hit people and did so several times last season.
“I like playing defense and hitting people,” he said. “One game last year I really nailed a running back and knocked him down to where he didn’t want to get up again.”
Needless to say, he loves playing defense.
“Defense is great,” Faucheaux said. “I love playing defense and hitting people.”
Faucheaux said that spring and summer football has been going well, despite a few setbacks.
“We were doing great in spring,” he said. “We had a little setback with the spring grame being cancelled twice due to rain and lack of opponent and just recently we lost our offensive coordinator, which is another little setback but it’s sometFaucheahing we will bounce back from and be stronger.”
Faucheaux said last season the team did all right despite some setbacks after the football got a new coaching staff just before having to deal with COVID, which shut down spring and summer work with the coaches.
But at the same time he’s looking forward to the new season come August and September.
“I’m looking forward to the Notre Dame game and the Loreauville game,” Faucheaux said. “Loreauville we need payback from last year and I think that we get both teams at home this year. I really feel that we can destroy both teams.”
As for personal stats, Faucheaux doesn’t really concentrate on that.
“I’m not a big stat guy,” he said. “If I make one tackle and we win, great. If I make 50 tackles and we win, great. I just want to do my part in helping the team win, whatever that may be.”