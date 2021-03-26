Panthers fall to three ranked teams over weekend

The Catholic High School baseball team suffered three losses to teams ranked in the top 15 of the LHSAA power rankings — two of them in the top two in their divisions— over the weekend before rain delayed games this week.
CHS suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville this past Friday, then lost a pair of games Saturday, 6-3 to Parkview Baptist and 13-7 to Ponchatoula.
ACHS (12-4) is No. 2 in the most recent Division IV select school power rankings. Parkview Baptist (14-0) is No. 1 in Division II. Ponchatoula (10-5) is 13th in the state’s largest non-select division, Class 5A.
CHS (3-12) is 11th in Division III.
ACHS 3, Catholic High 2
The Panthers led Ascension Catholic 1-0 after two innings before the Bulldogs tied it up in the bottom of the third and took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. CHS scored a run in the seventh to knot the score but ACHS scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Robert Minvielle suffered the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.
Willie Regard went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Seagan Segura was 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI, a run and a wlak; and John Cole Broussard went 1-for-2 with two walks for the Panthers. Zac Farris also scored a run for CHS.
Jacob Dunn went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Parkview Baptist 6, Catholic High 3
Parkview Baptist scored four runs in its last two at-bats to overcome a 3-2 deficit Saturday. Parkview led 2-1 after one inning but the Panthers scored two in the third to take the lead. The Eagles tied it with a run in the bottom of the fifth, then got three in the sixth to win.’
Willie Regard went 1-for-3 with two runs for CHS. Nick Boutte went 2-for-4, Robert Minvielle and John Cole Broussard each had a hit and drove in a run and Seagan Segura had a walk and scored a run.
Carter Fletcher pitched five innings for CHS, allowing six runs, but only one earned, on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Jack Chauvin pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Ty Watson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Eagles. Riley Weber was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored; Brennan Holt went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run; and Caleb Stelly went 1-for-3 with a run.
Ryan Harland allowed three runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts in five innings on the mound. Lucas Sorrel and Hunter Ponson each pitched hitless innings with Sorrel getting the win in relief.
Ponchatoula 13, Catholic High 7
Ponchatoula scored eight runs in the second inning to break its game against CHS open. The Panthers led 3-2 after one inning and scored three more in the third to pull to within 10-6, but the Green Wave added two in the fourth and one in the seventh, with Catholic High adding a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Seven players pitched for CHS — Zachery Napier, Zac Farris, Phillip Sigue, Jack Chauvin, John Cole Broussard, Noah Broussard and Willie Regard — with Noah Broussard (three innings) and John Cole Broussard (1 2/3 innings) the only ones going more than an inning.
John Cole Broussard went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored at the plate. Seagan Segura went 2-for- with a triple, an RBI and a run; Noah Broussard went 2-for-3 with an RBI; Zachery Napier went 1-for-3 with a double and a run; Trey delaHoussaye went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run; and Jack Chauvin went 1-for-2. Nick Boutte, Willie Regard and Gunnar Brown each scored a run.
Logan Virga went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs to pace the Green Wave hitters. Lakin Polk went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run; Blaine McMorris was 2-for-5 with two RBIs; Nolan Tribble went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs; and Collin Husser had two walks, an RBI and scored three runs.
McMorris pitched two innings, allowing three runs on one hit with two walks. Austin Demers pitched five innings for the win, allowing four runs on eight hits with a strikeout.