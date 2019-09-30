Panthers creep up, SM stays same in poll

Both Catholic High and St. Martinville remained in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Top 10 as the prep polls were released today.
Last week CHS was in the also receving votes category in Class 2A after opening the season with three straight losses.
Following Friday’s win over Delcambre, the Panthers remined in the ARV catagory as CHS (1-3) received 20 points in the poll.
Notre Dame (4-0) remained atop the Class 2A polls with 120 points and all 10 first-place votes. Newman (4-0) remained in second place with 108 points and Lafayette Christian (3-1) stayed in third with 97 points.
CHS is close to getting back into the Top 10 as St. Helena is 10th with 27 points and Many is the first school in the ARV category with 23 points.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville (3-1), thanks to Friday’s win over Northside, stayed 10th in the polls with 27 points.
Sterlington (4-0) remained in first-place with 116 points and six first-place votes with St. James (4-0) still in second place with 114 points and four first-palce votes.
Iota (4-0) stayed in third place with 98 points.
In Class 5A, John Curtis (4-0) stayed in first place with 120 points and all 10 first-palce votes while Catholic High of Baton Rouge (4-0) was in second place with 104 points and West Monroe (3-1) was in third place with 93 points.
In Class 4A, St. Thomas More (4-0) stayed atop the polls with 119 points and nine-first place votes while Lakeshore (4-0) moved into second place with 108 points and the other first-place vote.
Karr (2-2) dropped from second to third with 88 points.
In Class A, Calvary Baptist (3-0) moved from second to first with 117 points and seven first-place votes while Ascension Catholic (3-0) moved up from third to second with 103 points and one first-place vote.
Souther Lab (2-2) dropped from first to third with 98 points and two first-place votes.